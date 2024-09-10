Everton will need to improve, and swiftly, if they are to avoid yet another Premier League relegation scrap this season.

Sean Dyche has seen his side lose all three of their league matches so far. With a clash against Aston Villa this weekend, the Goodison Park side will need to be excellent to secure a positive result.

Players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin will need to step up in order to fire the club to their first win of the campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s statistics this season

The striker has failed to score more than seven league goals over the previous three full seasons. Last term, he found the back of the net on just eight occasions across 38 matches.

While the Toffees have lost all their league matches, Calvert-Lewin does have a goal and an assist to his name thus far.

He has also created a big chance, averaging a shot per game while winning seven total duels per game in the top flight. Some more of this in the coming weeks could perhaps see the club finally gain their first points.

Dyche doesn’t have too many options to call upon, that’s for sure. There is a player who left Everton in December 2022 currently starring for his club side, while even outscoring Calvert-Lewin in the process…

What Salomon Rondon has done after leaving Everton

The Venezuelan centre-forward signed for the club in the summer of 2021, going on to score just three goals that term as the club narrowly escaped relegation.

He left Goodison in December 2022 after terminating his contract, failing to make an impression during his spell at the club. Since then, however, the veteran striker has been in excellent form.

Rondon statistics during 2024 Copa América Goals 3 Big chances created 1 Successful dribbles 0.3 Assists 1 Key passes per game 2 Via Sofascore

35 appearances for River Plate yielded ten goals, but it is for his current team where he really hit the ground running.

Rondon played 21 league matches for Pachuca during 2023/24, scoring ten goals, while impressing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, netting nine times in just seven matches.

In the latter competition, the 34-year-old averaged 3.9 shots per game, averaged 1.7 key passes and succeeded with 60% of his dribble attempts, proving it wasn’t just in front of goal where he was effective.

His 20 goals in all competitions last season dwarfed the eight that Calvert-Lewin scored in the same time period.

Rondon failed to hit his previous Premier League highs during his spell on Merseyside, but there is no doubt he has proved his quality since leaving.

He even netted three goals in the 2024 Copa América, leading Venezuela to the quarter-finals for just the fifth time in their history, scoring against the likes of Mexico, Jamacia and Canada in the United States.

Calvert-Lewin is already off the mark this season, but if he wishes to drag the club away from the drop zone, he will need to vastly improve in the coming weeks.