It's well documented that Everton have struggled with their finances in recent seasons, with the club suffering with a six-point deduction this campaign.

They've found themselves in trouble with the Premier League due to their erratic spending in previous years, with the club also investing a large amount of money towards their new stadium.

However, their poor business in the market is certainly eye-catching with the club spending over £20m on players such as Yerry Mina, Yannick Bolasie and Jean-Phillippe Gbamin, with the trio leaving the club on free transfers at the end of their contracts and failing to provide value for money.

In recent times, the club have operated more efficiently, buying youngsters such as Jarrad Branthwaite, with the defender joining from Carlisle United for £1m back in 2020, with the 20-year-old now subject to £75m interest from Manchester United.

The club have also conducted good business in selling players in recent years, with the club doing the right thing by selling one player for a hefty fee despite his lack of impact at Goodison Park.

Moise Kean's stats at Everton

In August 2019, the Toffees completed the signing of 19-year-old striker Moise Kean, on a deal rising to £27.5m - with the Italian having a lot of potential to live up to after two goals in his first three international games.

The striker made 33 appearances during his first campaign in English football, with Kean only managing two goals during the 2019/20 campaign.

Everton's starting XI for Kean's debut v Wolves (01/09/2019) 1. Jordan Pickford 23. Seamus Coleman (C) 13. Yerry Mina 5. Michael Keane 12. Lucas Digne 8. Fabian Delph 21. Andre Gomes 10. Gylfi Sigurdsson 7. Richarlison 17. Alex Iwobi 27. Moise Kean Date via Sky Sports

However, he would start the next campaign in good goalscoring form for the Toffees, scoring twice in his first four outings, before agreeing a loan deal to join Ligue 1 side PSG for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

The move would be a success for the youngster, with the marksman scoring on 17 occasions during his one season at the Parc des Princes - but the French side would not make the deal permanent with Kean returning to Goodison at the end of his loan move.

Kean would feature twice at the start of the 2021/22 season, before leaving Everton once more to re-join Juventus on a two-year loan deal, with the Italian giants having an option to make it a permanent.

The Old Lady decided to take up the option in the loan move, with the now 24-year-old re-joining the club for £25m - just £2.5m less than they sold him four years prior. A brilliant piece of business by Everton, considering his lack of goals in England.

Moise Kean's stats in 2023/24

Nearly one year on from the 6-foot striker's permanent return to Italy, he has failed to replicate his form that saw Everton decide to fork out £27.5m for his signature.

In Serie A this season, the Italian has failed to score a single goal in his 14 appearances, with his market value of £14m as per Transfermarkt now less than Everton's latest big-money forward, Beto.

The Portuguese forward joined Everton from Udinese for a fee in the region of £30m, with the 26-year-old scoring just four times for the Toffees in a rather inconsistent debut campaign.

His market value has since dropped to £18.7m according to Transfermarkt, but his goal return this season is far superior to Kean's with Everton doing the right thing in replacing the Italian with the 6 foot 4 attacker.

When delving into the stats of the two strikers, Sean Dyche may well have hit the jackpot with Beto's stats per game much more positive than those of Kean.

During the 2023/24 season, Everton's number 14 has averaged 4.2 aerials won per 90, with his tally over three times higher than the Italian's, with Kean only able to manage 1.3.

The Portuguese striker also has the edge over the Juventus forward, with his tally of 1.7 tackles more than Kean's 1.3 - with Beto a better fit for Dyche's system of pressing from the front, one of the reasons the Toffees have the best defensive record outside the Premier League's top four.

Despite Beto not scoring as many goals as the Everton faithful would've liked, it's clear the club conducted great business by allowing Kean to leave and replaced him with a player who's more suited to the manager's playstyle.