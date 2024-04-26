Over the last couple of years, Everton have conducted excellent business in the transfer market, turning their attention to younger talents and allowing them to develop at Goodison Park.

James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite have both arrived on Merseyside in recent seasons, making huge impacts on the club's first-team - including in the 2-0 victory over Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The latter only joined the Toffees from Carlisle United for a reported £1m back in 2020, with the youngster having to bide his time before making an impact under Sean Dyche.

However, this season he's started 31 times in the Premier League, with his performances attracting interest from fellow Premier League side Manchester United, who are rumoured to be targeting a big-money move for the 21-year-old this summer.

Despite the excellent incoming in recent seasons, the club have also conducted fantastic business in offloading multiple players who weren't up to the level required of the Premier League, including one former Toffee whose market value has plummeted.

Nikola Vlasic's stats at Everton

After joining the club in an £8m deal from Croatian side Hadjuk Split, midfielder Nikola Vlasic arrived at Goodison with high expectations following three goals in six appearances at the start of the 2017/18 season.

However, he struggled to make any meaningful impact, failing to score or assist in any of his 12 Premier League outings and only featuring for a total of 574 minutes.

Despite his poor form in the league, Vlasic impressed in the Europa League under boss Ronald Koeman, grabbing himself two goals and an assist in his six European appearances for the Toffees.

His impressive record in Europe wouldn't be enough for the Croatian to secure a regular place at Goodison, however, departing the club on a season-long loan to join Russian side CSKA Moscow for the 2018/19 campaign.

Vlasic's stats at Everton in 2017/18 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 12 0 0 Europa League 6 2 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The move would see the midfielder recapture his excellent form, achieving 15 goal contributions in his 31 appearances for the club in all competitions.

After taking Russia by storm, CSKA decided to permanently buy Vlasic, departing Merseyside less than two years after arriving - but making the club a tidy profit of £6m, as the Toffees managed to secure a £14m fee for the former Hadjuk Split talent.

Nikola Vlasic's market value in 2024

Nearly five years on from his Everton departure and Vlasic has struggled to recapture his form in multiple leagues across Europe, returning to the Premier League to feature for West Ham United, before making a move to Italy in 2022.

His time at Torino has been a struggle, only managing 18 goal contributions in 70 games for the Serie A outfit, with his market value plunging as a result.

The Croatian is now only valued at £10m, as per Transfermarkt - a figure that is £2m less than current Everton youngster Nathan Patterson, who boasts a value of £12m, despite enduring a bit-part role this season after starting just nine league games.

Given Vlasic's recent form and drop in value, the club made the perfect decision to sell the now 26-year-old, with the club making a decent profit on a player who has undoubtedly failed to live up to his potential.

His time in Italy is further evidence that he simply isn't able to produce his quality on a consistent basis in any of Europe's top five leagues, with his £14m deal allowing the club to invest in the likes of Garner and Branthwaite in recent seasons.