Everton have travelled through peaks and valleys over the course of their Premier League journey, but it's clear that work needs to be done to escape from the current sloping morass.

Sean Dyche was brought in to restore some defensive security at Goodison Park and indeed succeeded in his efforts, steadying the ship and staving off the threat of relegation, but the Toffees relapsed at the start of the current campaign and, with The Friedkin Group completing a club takeover from Farhad Moshiri, some changes are going to be made.

Everton definitely need some more firepower up front, and what Dyche would give to have Richarlison, at the top of his game, to choose from.

Richarlison's Premier League career

Everton snapped Richarlison up for some £40m back in July 2018 after the Brazilian's fine debut campaign in English football with Watford, who had brought the young forward over from his homeland.

He posted 53 goals and 13 assists over 152 outings for Everton, proving to be a reliable presence in front of goal and leading journalist Joe Strange to praise his "relentless" running and aggressiveness.

Richarlison: Premier League Career Season Club Apps Goals Assists 24/25 Tottenham 2 0 0 23/24 Tottenham 28 11 4 22/23 Tottenham 27 1 4 21/22 Everton 30 10 5 20/21 Everton 34 7 3 19/20 Everton 36 13 3 18/19 Everton 35 13 1 17/18 Watford 38 5 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

When Tottenham Hotspur came calling in 2022, the versatile forward jumped ship. Everton were stung by the loss of their talisman but for a fee totalling £60m, it was something of a no-brainer for Moshiri, who bit the Lilywhites' hand off.

Especially since, as you can see from his season-by-season statistics in the Premier League, he's since fallen by the wayside.

Richarlison's market value in 2024

Richarlison's first year in the capital left absolutely everything to be desired, with his sole top-flight goal of the campaign coming against Liverpool in a dramatic 4-3 defeat at Anfield.

The Brazil international improved upon his woeful first term last year, enjoying a brilliant purple patch throughout the winter months that saw him plunder ten Premier League goals from just nine outings. Despite this, talkSPORT host Ally McCoist described him as a "very frustrating" forward to watch, for he never quite hits the heights that are within his ability.

According to Football Transfers' player valuation model, Richarlison is now only worth £26m, which is probably about right given his injury problems throughout most of 2024. This is a significant drop from the sum that Spurs coughed up for his services, representing a £34m depreciation.

Richarlison played in both of Tottenham's opening league matches of the season under Ange Postecoglou but has since been sidelined with an injury and only featured in the later stage of the matches anyway; compounding his struggles down N17, Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson are both playing well, meaning he might struggle to get back into the starting 11.

There is no doubt that Everton would relish Richarlison's qualities in their side right now, but equally, the money recouped from his sale was too good to turn down - and his travails since point toward nothing other than an excellent piece of business.