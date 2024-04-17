Everton have endured a tough couple of campaigns off the field, with the club suffering multiple points deductions during 2023/24, which has threatened the club's ever-present Premier League status.

The Toffees have so far received two separate sanctions, with the club being deducted eight points in total after breaches of the Premier League's FFP and PSR rules.

However, Sean Dyche's side are still outside the relegation zone despite the breaches, sitting two points clear of Luton Town, who occupy the last drop zone place.

The club's solid defensive record is partly to thank for their league position, with the club only conceding 48 times - a tally that is 22 less than Rob Edwards' side.

However, the club allowed one defender to leave Goodison Park in the last couple of years, with the club making the right decision given his recent form during 2023/24.

Yerry Mina's stats at Everton

After joining the club for £28.5m from Barcelona back in the summer of 2018, centre-back Yerry Mina was brought in to bolster the Toffees' defence and push the club towards European football.

He suffered with injuries during the majority of his first campaign on Merseyside, but went on to feature 13 times for the club during his season in English football.

The 2019/20 campaign would be his best on two fronts for Everton, making 29 appearances and scoring twice - both his highest tallies during his stint at the club.

However, Mina's game time would gradually decrease in the seasons following, starting in 2020/21 when the Colombian still made a respectable 24 starts, but still a drop from the season prior.

The former Barcelona centre-back could only muster 20 appearances over the course of the next two seasons, with Mina departing Goodison at the end of the 2022/23 season after his contract expired.

Mina's stats at Everton Season Appearances Goals 2018/19 13 1 2019/20 29 2 2020/21 24 1 2021/22 13 0 2022/23 7 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Yerry Mina's stats in 2023/24

After leaving Everton last summer, the now 28-year-old Colombian joined Fiorentina in Italy on a free transfer, with his contract length with the Serie A side unknown.

However, he only made four appearances for the club, none of which came from the start, before leaving after just six months to join fellow Italian side Cagliari in January.

He's since started nine out of ten games in the league for the side who currently occupy 14th place in Serie A as he looks for a more settled home after his Goodison departure.

Despite his impact on Merseyside for the Toffees, the club made the right decision in allowing Mina to leave the club at the end of his contract in July last year.

The centre-back was on a whopping £120k-per-week, as per Spotrac, at Everton, with the club needing to cut costs where possible to try and comply with the Premier League's strict FFP rules.

Where Are They Now Wondering where your most loved or hated players are now? Football FanCast's Where Are They Now series is here to help.

His wages alone will save the Toffees over £6.2m per year, which will go a long way to ensuring the club stay within the regulations in the seasons to come.

Given Jarrad Branthwaite's rapid rise to a consistent first-team starting position, the club haven't missed Mina, with the Colombian unlikely to have dislodged the youngster given his form in the Premier League under Dyche this season.