Everton's recent form has been nothing short of incredible, winning four out of their last five matches and drawing the other in a run that secured their Premier League status for another year.

Sean Dyche's side have also won all five of their last top-flight matches, pulling the Toffees 14 points clear of the drop zone, despite having an eight-point deduction.

The club's biggest issue on the pitch, however, has been finding the back of the net, with the club only managing to score 39 times - the second-lowest in the division, only ahead of bottom-of-the-table side Sheffield United.

They've not been helped by the fact their highest goalscorer has seven goals, with Abdoulaye Doucoure level at the top with another player, after scoring his first goal since December in the win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

However, during the recent good run of form in the league, one player has come forward and shown why he's a reliable figure at Goodison Park, scoring valuable goals for Dyche's side that have certainly helped in the battle for survival.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's stats at Everton in 2023/24

Despite struggling with injuries during the early stages of the campaign, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has put his troubles behind him and proved how much of a valuable player he can be to the Everton squad.

He missed games during the opening weeks with various hamstring and cheekbone issues but returned with an immediate impact, scoring three times in his first seven appearances.

However, the 27-year-old would go on a run of 18 games without a single goal - a huge reason why the Toffees have struggled to produce any impressive numbers in front of goal.

With the fight for relegation hotting up in recent weeks, Calvert-Lewin has excelled in front of goal finding the back of the net in four of his last six matches - taking him level with Doucoure as the club's top scorer in the league during 2023/24.

He arrived at Goodison Park for a fee in the region of £1.5m from Sheffield United back in 2016, with the striker's market value rapidly increasing since his move to Merseyside.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's market value in 2024

Nearly eight years on from his move to Goodison, the "phenomenal" forward, as dubbed by former boss Carlo Ancelotti, boasts a much higher value, with a £40m price tag having been slapped on him ahead of the summer - an increase of 2566% in relation to that £1.5m fee.

Players worth less than DCL at Everton Player Market value Nathan Patterson £6m Abdoulaye Doucoure £4.5m Dele Alli £3.5m Michael Keane £1.9m Idrissa Gueye £1.5m Stats via Football Transfers

However, his rise has seen him overtake Doucoure, who joined the club for £20m, with the Malian now only worth £4.5m - a drop of over £15m since his move to Goodison.

Whilst the pair have both produced respectable goalscoring figures during the campaign, they will be hoping to add to their tallies next campaign should they remain at the club, looking to build on the club's excellent end to the season.