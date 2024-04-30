Everton have excelled in recent weeks under boss Sean Dyche, securing Premier League survival after three successive victories against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford.

Idrissa Gueye has starred in midfield, even finding himself on the scoresheet in two of the victories against Forest and Brentford - securing vital points in their battle for survival.

The Toffees have had their setbacks this campaign, suffering an eight-point deduction after multiple breaches of the Premier League's PSR rules - putting their ever-present Premier League status at risk.

However, Dyche has transformed his side's fortunes in recent weeks, looking to build a stable platform ahead of the 2024/25 season, with the club aiming to consolidate as a mid-table side.

One player deserves to be a crucial figure within the Toffees squad next season, with his excellent recent form seeing a sharp increase in his market value.

Dwight McNeil's stats in 2023/24

After joining the club for £20m from Burnley during the summer of 2022, midfielder Dwight McNeil endured a solid first campaign at Goodison Park, scoring seven times and providing three assists for his teammates - as the club narrowly avoided relegation.

However, whilst he's scored fewer goals this season, just three in total, his all-round play has been much improved - with McNeil's stats backing up his development.

The 24-year-old has provided six assists in the Premier League this season, the most of any player within Dyche's squad, with the winger making up for his lack of goals with his other contributions.

However, out of his three goals this season, two of them have come against Forest, with McNeil producing consistently against sides in and around the Toffees in the table.

His brilliant performances have seen the attacker achieve an average rating of 7.18, as per FotMob, the highest of any player in the Everton squad this season.

McNeil's excellent campaign doesn't stop there, with the former Burnley man creating 65 chances and 17 big chances, in the league - tallies that simply can't be matched by any of his teammates.

McNeil's stats at Everton in 23/24 Statistics Tally Ranking (squad) Average rating 7.18 1st Assists 6 1st Chances created 65 1st Big chances created 17 1st Successful dribbles (per 90) 1 3rd Stats via FotMob

As previously mentioned, his excellent displays have allowed for the winger's value to skyrocket, to the point where he's now valued more than one Everton talent who's been linked with a huge move this summer.

Dwight McNeil's market value in 2024

Less than two years on from his move to Merseyside, the "fantastic" McNeil, as described by journalist Zach Lowy, has seen an increase in his market value, with the 24-year-old now valued at £31m, as per Football Transfers.

His figure, which is £11m more than the club paid for him, is also two times higher than Amadou Onana, who joined the club for a fee of around £33m during the same summer as McNeil.

The young Belgian is now only valued at £15m after failing to truly kick on over the last two years or so, while McNeil has firmly established himself as a key figure at Goodison.

The latter man has been superb in what has been a difficult season for the Toffees, proving in recent weeks that he has the ability to be a crucial part of the club going forward.

With the wideman only being 24, he has the potential to grow into a sensational talent and increase his market value further, subsequently making the club a huge profit on their £20m investment.