Over the last couple of years, Everton have conducted excellent business in the transfer market, turning their attention to younger talents and allowing them to develop at Goodison Park rather than signing big-money players who are past their best.

Jarrad Branthwaite arrived on Merseyside a couple of years ago for just £1m from Carlisle United and has bided his time and eventually made a huge impact on the Toffees' first-team so far this campaign.

He started all but three matches in the Premier League under boss Sean Dyche last season, with his form catching the eye of Manchester United who have been constantly touted with a move to sign the youngster during the transfer window.

Whilst the club wouldn't want to lose their young talent this summer, it is a reflection of the excellent dealings in the market, with the club needing to focus more on emerging stars in the years ahead.

Their recent dealings have continued this season, signing talented youngsters Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye, with Dyche targeting more players to further bolster his impressive Toffees squad.

Everton transfer news

Over the last couple of weeks, Everton have been linked with various midfielders to try and provide added depth to the Toffees squad. Many names have been thrown into the mix, but one player won’t be arriving at Goodison Park - during this transfer window at least.

Journalist Santi Arouna recently claimed that the club had made an offer to sign Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi. He was wanted by a whole host of other clubs after the Nigerian, who featured 32 times for the Foxes last season, failed to agree a new deal at the King Power Stadium, despite the Foxes' return to England’s top flight.

However, in recent days, the 27-year-old penned a new deal with Steve Cooper’s side, ending the Toffees’ chances of securing a deal for the midfielder.

Despite the failure to secure a deal for Ndidi, the club have made contact over signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, who’s free to leave the Italian giants this summer.

They face stiff competition from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, but no offer has been made, with both sides still battling it out for the Brazilian’s signature.

However, the aforementioned duo are both valued lower than one star who has excelled on Merseyside under the guidance of boss Dyche.

James Tarkowski’s market value in 2024

After departing Burnley at the end of his contract, centre-back James Tarkowski joined the Toffees on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, under then-boss Frank Lampard.

The “sensational” central defender, as described by journalist Joe Thomas, has been ever-present at the heart of the Toffees backline since his arrival, featuring in all but one minute of the club's battle against relegation in the last two campaigns - a staggering record.

He's been a reliable figure for Everton, maintaining his fitness for two full seasons and avoiding any injuries - a real rarity in modern football, especially given the frantic schedule the players have to endure.

James Tarkowski's PL stats 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games played 38 Minutes played 3,419' Pass accuracy 78% Dribbles success 80% Aerials won 70% Tackles won 42 Interceptions 56 Stats via FotMob

As a result, Tarkowski has seen a sharp upturn in his value, with the defender now valued at £16.6m, as per Football Transfers. His subsequent market value is higher than Ndidi and Arthur Melo, with the duo only valued at £12.8m and £10.3m, respectively.

In what has been a tricky season for off-the-field reasons, Tarkowski has proved to be a shining light on the pitch, with the former Burnley man able to lead the club's push towards mid-table security this season.

His leadership skills have allowed Branthwaite to thrive in his first full campaign of Premier League football, with Dyche hoping he can still have the partnership at his disposal coming the opening game of the season in less than 6 weeks' time.