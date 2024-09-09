Everton’s start to the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan, as Sean Dyche has plenty of work to do once the domestic season resumes this weekend..

Much is expected of several new signings as the Toffees bid to kickstart their campaign, while they may rue the departure of Amadou Onana, who offered so much in the heart of the midfield.

They received a fee of £50m for the youngster, ensuring the club made a decent profit on the Belgian, a sale that proved crucial to PSR. Regardless of how he performs for Aston Villa, the Goodison Park side have certainly hit the jackpot considering he initially signed for £30m in 2022.

Another move that certainly helped their financial situation was the decision to cash in on Moise Kean.

Moise Kean's numbers at Everton

The forward signed for Everton for £29m in 2019 from Juventus, signifying a big statement of intent by the club.

Aged just 19, Kean had made waves at the Italian outfit, scoring six times in just 13 Serie A matches in the season prior to his arrival on Merseyside, emerging as one of the most promising teenagers on the continent.

Four goals for the Toffees in just 18 months proved otherwise, however, as he struggled to live up to the hype during his time in England. The youngster was sent out on loan to Paris Saint-Germain for the 2020/21 campaign, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

Thomas Tuchel even hailed the striker for being “courageous” as his form looked to have returned, seeing him join his old club on a temporary spell between 2021 and 2023.

In March 2023, Juventus signed Kean on a permanent deal for a fee in the region of £25m, which has now turned out to be an excellent piece of business considering his recent form.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

Moise Kean's transfer valuation in 2024

Last season saw the Italian make just 20 appearances for the Old Lady, yet he failed to score or even grab a single assist.

He joined Fiorentina ahead of the current campaign and has already notched three goals in all competitions for the club.

Now, according to Transfermarkt, his valuation currently stands at just £12m, representing a massive drop from the £25m fee Everton sold him for.

Moise Kean's stats in Serie A this season Goals 1 Key passes per game 0.7 Big chances created 0 Successful dribbles per game 0.7 Total duels won per game 4.7 Shots per game 3.3 Via Sofascore

While the Merseyside outfit may have taken a small hit by selling him for less than what they paid in 2023, it is now clear that they may have offloaded him at precisely the right time, judging by his recent value.

Of course, if Kean continues to score for Fiorentina over the next few weeks, this could increase rapidly and establish the player as one of the better forwards in Serie A.

His spell in the Premier League was dismal though, as the 24-year-old failed to demonstrate his true talents for the club during his stay.