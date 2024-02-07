While Everton have endured a turbulent few months with off-the-field issues resulting in a 10-point deduction, manager Sean Dyche has worked miracles this season with the Toffees still in a good position to maintain their Premier League status.

The club currently occupy 18th place, just a single point behind Luton Town. However, if they hadn't received their punishment for their FFP breach, the Toffees would be sitting in 12th and comfortably clear of the drop zone.

With the current financial problems going on behind the scenes at Goodison Park, it's allowed Dyche to work closely with his players and give more frequent first-team opportunities to some of the younger members of the Everton squad.

Lewis Dobbin, Youssef Chermiti and Nathan Patterson have all been beneficiaries this season, with the trio gaining valuable Premier League minutes so far this campaign.

However, Jarrad Branthwaite has been the star for Everton so far this season, starting in 20 out of the 23 Premier League outings for Dyche's side, with his tally of appearances so far this campaign already surpassing that of the 2021/22 season.

The fee Everton paid for Jarrad Branthwaite

Remarakbly, Branthwaite joined Everton for a fee in the region of £1m back in 2020 from Carlisle United. However, he joined the club aged 17 - spending time out on loan and in the U23s before making an impact at Goodison.

The central defender joined Blackburn Rovers on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, making ten appearances at Ewood Park before a European loan spell that fast-tracked his first-team career.

The 6 foot 4 central defender joined PSV Eindhoven on loan for the entire 2022/23 campaign - a loan move that would allow the English youngster to flourish. Branthwaite made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants, scoring four times in a season that would catapult him straight into Everton's first-team setup.

During his stint in the Netherlands, then PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy claimed that Branthwaite was "a very complete defender" and "great talent", with the youngster continuing his great form in the North-West of England throughout this campaign.

Jarrad Branthwaite's current market value

Since his first Premier League start of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers back in August, the 21-year-old has started 20 league games in a row - highlighting his importance to the Toffees so far this season.

The defender, who earns £35k-per-week as per FBref, has been brilliant defensively this season, averaging two tackles per game and 1.6 interceptions per 90 - with the latter being the highest of anyone within the Everton squad.

His recent good form has sparked interest in the England U21 international, with clubs such as Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid admirers of the centre-back. However, any deal for the former Carlisle man would reportedly cost any of the interested parties at least £50m.

Not only does the £50m market value reflect a brilliant deal orchestrated by the Everton board in a period of poor dealings in the transfer market, but also a testament to the faith that Dyche has put in the "absolute monster" - as hailed by football scout Jacek Kulig. This is a move they truly struck gold with.