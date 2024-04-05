Everton have had their fair share of poor dealings in the transfer market, with the club wasting a lot of money on players who clearly aren't up to the standard of the Premier League.

The club signed players such as Moise Kean and Yannick Bolasie, with the duo failing to make any sort of positive impact at Goodison Park before leaving either for free or for a loss on what they paid.

The arrival of Bolasie in particular is one of the reasons the club have found themselves in trouble with the Premier League for their FFP and PSR breaches, with the club forking out £25m on the attacker before allowing him to leave for nothing.

However, the club also invested a hefty fee in another player, with the club doing well to offload him when they did, given his lack of impact at the club.

Davy Klaassen's stats at Everton

After joining for a fee of £23.6m from Ajax back in the summer of 2017, attacking midfielder Davy Klaassen arrived at Goodison Park with a lot of excitement after his 14-goal season in the Eredivisie.

However, he failed to make a positive impact during his time on Merseyside, with the midfielder failing to score a single goal during the 2017/18 campaign.

Klaassen also only made 17 appearances during his one season at Goodison, with the Dutch international failing to live up to the expectations he came with.

He subsequently departed the Toffees in July 2018, to German side Werder Bremen for a fee in the region of £12m, with the club making a loss of £11.6m in less than a year.

Klaassen has gone on to find his feet once again all over Europe, with the midfielder racking up 54 goals and 26 assists since departing Goodison nearly six years ago.

Despite his brilliant return with goals and assists, his market value has rapidly decreased, with Klaassen now worth less than another Everton flop.

Davy Klaassen's market value in 2024

The 31-year-old may have produced a solid return in recent years, but he has struggled this campaign with Italian giants Inter Milan, registering no goals and no assists in his 16 outings for the club, with the Dutchman mainly used as an impact player off the bench.

As a result, he's seen his value plummet, with Klaassen now only valued at £4.2m, as per Transfermarkt, with his value lower than that of current Everton flop Michael Keane, who is currently worth £6m.

Klaassen, who was described as "awful" by one Ajax source on Twitter, certainly has struggled when plying his trade in one of Europe's top five leagues, as demonstrated by his stints in the Premier League and Serie A with Everton and Inter Milan, respectively.

The Dutch midfielder certainly hasn't had the career he was once expected to given his brilliant form for Ajax before his big-money move to England, with the Toffees making the right decision to cash in on the 31-year-old back in the summer of 2018.