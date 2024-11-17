Everton are yet to score in November with Sean Dyche now left with just one more game this month to get more out of his goal-shy Toffees camp.

It's a tough tie next for the Merseysiders too, as Thomas Frank's Brentford travel to Goodison Park eyeing up a sixth win of their Premier League campaign already.

Dyche will hope a number of his new signings that walked in through the door this summer can step up and be more impactful, with the Toffees languishing too near the relegation zone for their manager's liking.

How Everton's new signings are performing

It was a very mixed transfer window for those at Everton, with Amadou Onana's exit to Aston Villa no doubt hurting the Premier League strugglers.

Yet, the sizeable £50m fee the top-flight outfit managed to get out of the Villans for their star Belgian allowed Everton to bring in some fresh recruits, including former Olympique Lyonnais defender Jake O'Brien.

At £17m, he was the most expensive arrival but the promising centre-back has only been handed three opportunities in the first team fold by Dyche so far.

Tim Iroegbunam has also been sparingly used, with just four starts coming his way in the Premier League after a summer move from Aston Villa.

So far, this business could look rather underwhelming, but Iliman Ndiaye has saved the day as a bright new spark for his side.

Ndiaye has tallied up three goals in all competitions to justify the hefty £16.9m fee Everton splashed out, but the ex-Sheffield United gem has fired blanks in his last three outings for his new club.

Dyche and Co also did explore the loan market, but that hasn't really gone to plan, with Armando Broja one example that's yet to grace the Goodison Park pitch due to injury after leaving Chelsea behind.

Everton have had far greater success in this department in the past, with one former Toffees ace even going on to pen a permanent deal for the club after adjusting to the English game well.

Gerard Deulofeu's time at Everton

Gerard Deulofeu quickly became a fan's favourite at Everton when he initially joined on loan during the 2013/14 season, having fired home four goals and picked up four assists from 29 contests.

Labelled as a "real diamond" by then Toffees boss Roberto Martinez, he would return on a permanent basis for the 2015/16 campaign, costing £4.3m to obtain.

He went on to affirm his status as an adored figure at Goodison Park after this, managing to amass 15 goal contributions during his first full season back, before his time with the Toffees unravelled.

The four-time Spain international only made 14 more appearances on Merseyside before being let go by Ronald Koeman, with Barcelona activating a buy-back clause which saw Deulofeu move back to Camp Nou for a bumper £10.6m after growing used to his new environment.

Deulofeu's injury record at Udinese Injury Season Games missed Knee surgery 22/23 75 Knee bruising 22/23 4 Thigh problems 21/22 1 Sprain 21/22 3 Knee inflammation 20/21 12 Knee problems 20/21 3 Bone edema 20/21 4 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Although he has been a hit away from Everton, with 18 goals from 68 games at current employers Udinese, the tricky winger's injury demons have got the better of him in recent years when taking a glance at the table above.

Deulofeu has been out of action for the Serie A titans since January 2023, having had to undergo knee surgery, meaning he has now missed a staggering 665 days.

Unfortunately - despite scoring fierce strikes like the above in Italy when fully fit - he is now more known for being desperately unlucky with injury setbacks, with his transfer value now all the way down at £800k as per Transfermarkt.

Everton won't feel too disheartened that Deulofeu moved on now when he did, as the Toffees aim to excite fans moving forward - much like the Spanish winger managed during the peak of his time at Goodison Park - in more front-foot displays.