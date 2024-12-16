Everton were back to their dogged best away at Arsenal last time out, with a 0-0 final scoreline very much suiting the Toffees over a frustrated Gunners side.

Sean Dyche's men were ultra-cautious at the Emirates Stadium just a game on from their emphatic 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, as the Merseyside outfit managed to show both sides to their game in drastically different affairs.

The former Burnley boss will hope his side can be as adaptable when push comes to shove in even tougher games near the foot of the league to come, having been successful in patches this season with his team.

There have been a number of star performers on Everton's end even when all the results haven't been swinging in their favour, with the defenders getting their flowers in North London.

Everton's star players this season

It's only fair to start by praising man mountain James Tarkowski for his warrior-like showings all across the season to date, which saw the seasoned defender win four duels in the stalemate against Mikel Arteta's men.

Helping his side pick up six clean sheets when present too, it goes without saying that Dyche will continue to pick the ex-Burnley man moving forward, alongside his concrete number one goalkeeper in Jordan Pickford.

The England international was alert to everything that came his way in North London with an impressive five saves tallied up, with Pickford only leaking 21 strikes from 15 outings.

Whilst the excitement levels haven't always been through the roof at Goodison Park, Dwight McNeil has at least raised a smile with some rampaging attacking displays, resulting in the electric left winger picking up a respectable three goals and three assists in the Premier League.

Dyche does have to be commended for the job he's doing in keeping the Toffees afloat, considering Amadou Onana's major £50m move to Aston Villa this summer could have derailed his troops massively, but the scars from that bumper deal no longer seem that visible.

Everton struck gold with £50m sale

When putting pen to paper on a move to Merseyside that was worth £33m, it didn't just excite supporters but former boss Frank Lampard was rightfully delighted too, admitting that he was "really keen" for the midfielder to join from Lille in the summer of 2022.

"Amadou is a player we were really keen to bring to Everton. He has many great qualities to help strengthen our midfield and, at just 20 years old, has massive potential to get even better. I spoke to him about why Everton was the right club for him and we're all looking forward to him showing what he can bring to the team."

The Belgian would go on to make 72 appearances in total for Everton before the allure of Villa Park would come calling, with four goals and three assists picked up along the way as a hard-working holding midfielder for the cause.

Top five record Everton departures Player Fee left for 1. Romelu Lukaku £76m 2. Richarlison £52m 3. Amadou Onana £50m 4. John Stones £50m 5. Anthony Gordon £40m

But, Everton couldn't really turn down the excessive millions that came their way from Unai Emery's side, with £50m coughed up by the Villans to land Onana earlier this year.

The £140k-per-week midfielder has since settled into another fresh location swimmingly, with three goals picked up from 15 games, but recent injury issues has also seen him fall out of his manager's first team plans.

Moreover, as can be seen glancing at the table above, the Toffees have bounced back from a number of high-profile departures well in the past, which included the likes of John Stones leaving, with the aforementioned Tarkowski now a rock at the back.

Idrissa Gueye - perhaps Onana's natural replacement - notably shone against Arsenal in the centre of the park, with the experienced battler winning a sublime nine duels to help his team shut out the agitated Gunners.

In an ideal world, Dyche would love to have Onana still at his disposal - but with £17m profit in the bank - the Toffees would have been foolish not to begrudgingly accept given their PSR struggles.