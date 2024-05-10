Over the years, Everton have had their fair share of cult heroes who have given multiple generations of supporters memories to last a lifetime.

From Dixie Dean to Tim Cahill, the club have employed many talents who have gone on to achieve unthinkable things and set records that are yet to be beaten - including Dean's record of 60 league goals during the 1927/28 campaign.

However, in recent years, the Toffees have found icons hard to come by, with Leighton Baines the closest player to a club legend, having featured 420 times for the Toffees over a 13-year period.

The left-back remains an integral part of the club, leading the next generation of potential Everton stars, with Baines currently occupying the role of the club's U18 head coach.

Everton have also had another hero return to the club in recent years, with the former Toffees striker still a monster hit with the fanbase after his successful stint as a player on Merseyside.

Duncan Ferguson's time at Everton

Striker Duncan Ferguson epitomised everything about Everton Football Club during his time as a player and temporary manager - passion, commitment and desire.

The Scotsman originally arrived at the club way back in 1994 from Scottish giants Rangers, looking to build on the 17th-placed finish from the season prior.

He would be an instant hit at Goodison, scoring 22 goals throughout his first three full campaigns with the club, helping the Toffees climb to a 6th placed finish in the 1995/96 campaign.

However, after just four years at the club, he would move on to join fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, in a deal conducted behind Walter Smith's back, with the forward costing the Magpies £8m.

It was always a case of unfinished business at Goodison for the Scottish international, eventually rejoining the Toffees just two years later - in a move that would see him end his career at the club.

Ferguson would go on to enjoy another six seasons with Everton, retiring at the age of 33 after a total of 263 appearances for the club that included 69 goals - cementing himself as a club legend.

He was undoubtedly a bargain given his impact on Merseyside, with his transfer fee in 1994 subject to drastic inflation 30 years on...

Totally Money have taken the 100 most expensive transfers of all time across each season since 1992 in Europe's top five leagues. Armed with plenty of historical financial data they have calculated what footballers of yesteryear would be worth in the present day after taking into account the remarkable rate of inflation.

How much Duncan Ferguson would be worth in 2024

If that same move went through today, Ferguson would've cost the club a jaw-dropping £78m to get through the door, according to Totally Money's Transfer Index.

That would make the former Everton forward the most expensive member of the current Toffees squad by some distance, with Dwight McNeil, the club's highest-valued player as per Football Transfers, not even worth half of the fee Ferguson would've commanded in 2024.

Everton's highest valued players in 2024 Player Market value Dwight McNeil £31.8m Vitaliy Mykolenko £29.6m Jordan Pickford £29.4m Jack Harrison £28.1m James Garner £27.5m Stats via Football Transfers

It may have been an expensive deal 30 years ago, but Ferguson, who was dubbed Everton's "greatest servant" by chairman Bill Kenwright, was a bargain and a player who left a real impact on the football club.

Although the club have secured their Premier League status for another season, boss Sean Dyche would've loved to have a player like the Scotsman within his ranks.

His relentless nature alongside his aggressive and tenacious playstyle fit the bill for a Dyche centre-forward, with the club desperately needing to unearth the next Ferguson this summer.