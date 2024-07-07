With Everton’s current financial problems, it is crucial that all signings made are value for money to avoid any further financial issues.

The Toffees were hit with a combined eight-point deduction last season, after breaching the Premier League’s PSR rules, but Sean Dyche’s side managed to secure their top-flight status amid these setbacks.

Despite the financial issues plaguing the club, Dyche is desperately trying to improve his squad whilst also aiming to keep hold of his key talents such as Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite.

However, their potential departures could allow for added investment into the squad, allowing Everton to secure a mid-table finish in the Premier League next season.

The rumours about potential arrivals have been flowing in recent weeks, including a couple of players who would undoubtedly bolster the Toffees squad.

Everton’s transfer news

Following the arrivals of Tim Iroegbunam, Jack Harrison and Iliman Ndiaye, more incomings are expected at Goodison Park during the off-season.

Harrison, who joined the Toffees on loan from Leeds United, could be joined by one of his teammates, with the club having winger Wilfried Gnonto on Dyche's radar.

The Italian enjoyed a successful campaign in the Championship last season, scoring eight and assisting two, with Football Insider claiming Everton could make an approach for the 20-year-old this summer.

Gnonto could also be joined at Goodison by former Liverpool loanee Arthur Melo this season, with Sport Witness confirming they are battling Newcastle United for the signature of the Brazilian ahead of the new campaign.

The 27-year-old made 33 appearances on loan at Fiorentina last season, but he could be set for a return to England, with his parent club Juventus confirming he has no future at the club under new boss Thiago Motta.

However, despite the interest in the duo, they are both valued lower than one current Everton talent who has excelled since his move to the club in 2022.

Vitaliy Mykolenko’s market value in 2024

Full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko joined the Toffees for £17m during the January transfer window in 2022, taking over from Lucas Digne, who departed the club for Aston Villa during the same month.

He’s excelled on Merseyside, making 86 appearances for the club, scoring three goals. His market value has since taken a sharp increase as a result.

Mykolenko's stats in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 28 Goals 2 Pass accuracy 75% Successful dribbles 18 Tackles 38 Duels won 126 Interceptions 36 Stats via FotMob

The “incredible” Ukrainian, as dubbed by former boss Frank Lampard, is now valued at £27.7m by Football Transfers, a valuation that is higher than both of the rumoured new additions - an example of Mykolenko’s amazing form under Dyche.

Gnonto is currently valued at £18.5m, whilst Brazilian midfielder Arthur can only boast a value of £10.7m, despite joining Juventus for £72m less than four years ago.

Although he missed the end of the campaign with an ankle injury, next season is the perfect opportunity for the left-back to build on his form from earlier in the 2023/24 campaign.

He’s also an example of the brilliant recruitment conducted by the Everton hierarchy in more recent years, with the board needing to follow suit during the current transfer window.