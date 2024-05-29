Everton have made their fair share of questionable signings over the last couple of years, some of which have bled the club dry and contributed to the club's current financial situation.

Within the last four years, the Toffees have purchased the likes of Neal Maupay and Allan, joining the club for £15m and £21m respectively.

The French striker only managed to score once in his only full campaign at Goodison Park, whilst the Brazilian midfielder made 57 appearances, but departed the club for a minimal fee in the summer of 2022.

Big money transfers and offloading players for next to nothing have been the club's biggest downfall in recent times, seeing huge losses on a yearly basis as demonstrated by the club's PSR situation.

However, the club's poor dealings have overshadowed some of the brilliant business they've conducted, with one player excelling after his bargain move to Merseyside.

James Garner’s stats for Everton in 2023/24

Since arriving at Goodison Park during the summer of 2022, midfielder James Garner has finally nailed down a regular place within Sean Dyche’s starting lineup.

He’s often been partnered by either Amadou Onana or Idrissa Gueye in 2023/24 - making 37 appearances in the Premier League missing just one game against Newcastle United in December.

He bagged his first Premier League goal of his career against Bournemouth back in October, with the former Manchester United talent developing into a crucial player in recent months.

His stats this season are very impressive, with the former Nottingham Forest loanee averaging 1.4 interceptions per game in the Premier League - a figure that ranks him within the top 16% of all midfielders in Europe's top five leagues.

Garner also averages 2.5 tackles per 90 this season, with the midfielder demonstrating his ball-winning qualities in the middle of Dyche's side.

James Garner's PL stats in 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 37 Goals 1 Assists 2 Interceptions per 90 1.4 Tackles per 90 2.5 Progressive passes per 90 3 Stats via FBref

The 23-year-old has also excelled in possession for the Toffees, averaging three progressive passes per game with the midfielder racking up two assists in the Premier League so far this campaign.

James Garner's transfer value in 2024

Garner joined the club for £9m back in the summer of 2022 from fellow Premier League side Man United, with the midfielder once having a big future at Old Trafford.

Former Red Devil Darren Fletcher dubbed Garner as “top-class” during his time at United, with Everton reaping the rewards of their careless approach with some of their youth prospects.

Nearly two years on from his move to Merseyside, the 23-year-old boasts an impressive market value of €32m (£25m) as per Football Transfers - an increase of 178% from the figure they paid for him.

Why is this relevant? Well, his subsequent value is actually now even higher than that of current Toffees target Kalvin Phillips. The Manchester City man could head to Goodison on loan but it's safe to say he's not exactly had the prettiest of few years since moving to the Etihad.

Indeed, he has seen his price tag plummet as a result of an unsuccessful loan stint at West Ham United.

The 28-year-old joined Manchester City for £45m in 2022, but is now only valued at just €14.3m (£12m) less than two years after his big-money transfer to the Etihad.

With Garner only being 23, he has a huge future ahead of him at Goodison Park, with any move for Phillips potentially disrupting his progression and damaging his chances of a senior England call-up in the near future.