As doubts over Amadou Onana's future continue, Everton have reportedly already submitted their first bid to sign a potential replacement for the Belgian ahead of the summer transfer window.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees could finally be in for some positive news off the pitch, with talks underway to extend Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract and links beginning to appear with potential incomings, despite the fact that they remain without a takeover. Funding such moves won't be easy this summer, given their lack of investment as things stand, but that's where the potential departure of Onana should help.

The Toffees are reportedly more willing to sacrifice the midfielder in order to raise funds this summer than star defender Jarrad Branthwaite, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United both linked with moves for Onana this summer in a move that could be worth as much as £50m.

Though adding some crucial funds, losing Onana will still leave a gaping hole in Sean Dyche's squad and one that the Toffees must fill this summer. Starting next season with a depleted midfield would instantly leave Everton at a disadvantage, but the arrival of one target would help ease that concern.

According to Correio de Manha via Goodison News, Everton have submitted a £26m bid to sign Florentino Luis from Benfica this summer, but the Portuguese club are reportedly now looking for an additional £8.5m to round things up to a hefty £34.5m. Given Everton's financial position, it remains to be seen whether they'll be able to afford such a deal.

If they can, then Luis would certainly be worth the negotiations, especially if those at Goodison Park need to replace Onana in the coming months. Still just 24 years old, Luis is a Champions League player who is more than ready to step into the Premier League this summer.

"Superb" Luis can replace Onana

Everton are rarely without their critics in the transfer market, but in this instance, they would be breaking the trend to pull off some smart business by replacing Onana with Luis this summer. The Benfica man has earned praise from the likes of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described his work rate as "superb", sharing numbers that show all the signs that he is capable of replacing Onana.

Everton would still be making a profit by selling Onana for £50m and welcoming Luis for £34m this summer, and profit should be the keyword for the Toffees as they look to avoid further FFP sanctions.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Florentino Luis Amadou Onana Progressive Carries 11 21 Progressive Passes 142 107 Tackles Won 45 38 Ball Recoveries 123 160

When the transfer window opens, the Benfica man will certainly be one to watch, as will Onana in a transfer saga that will undoubtedly have several moving parts.