Everton’s five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end this afternoon against Southampton, who scored a late winner to take all three points.

Sean Dyche’s men looked like they had netted an equaliser courtesy of Beto, but it was disallowed, and the game finished 1-0 to the Saints, with the win easing pressure on Russell Martin.

Several of the starting XI underperformed during the clash, which made it even more difficult for the Toffees to try and gain something from the match.

Best and worst performers for Everton

Iliman Ndiayehad two shotsand succeeded with one of his two dribble attempts during the match as he looked to make something happen, but he was brought off for Jack Harrison after just 60 minutes.

On the opposite flank, Jesper Lindstrom also looked to inject some magic into the Everton attack, creating a big chance, making two key passes and succeeding with 100% of his dribbles, but this all came to nothing unfortunately.

So often the Merseyside outfit’s key player this season, Dwight McNeil failed to showcase the form of previous matches, losing possession a staggering 16 times while being dribbled past once.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was tasked with leading the line once again for the Goodison Park side, but he couldn’t take advantage of a defence that had conceded 25 goals in all competitions this term.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s game in numbers vs Southampton

The Englishman hasn’t exactly enjoyed the most productive of seasons throughout 2024/25. Indeed, he has found the back of the net only twice in nine games for the club.

If Dyche wants his team to move towards midtable, goals from the striker would prove to be advantageous, but at this moment in time, he isn’t delivering the goods.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's stats vs Saints Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 0 Touches 16 Possession lost 7 Total duels (won) 4 (3) Via Sofascore

Against the Saints, Calvert-Lewin made only four passes and took 16 touches, hardly the stats of a player who was looking to get involved as often as possible.

He may have succeeded with both his dribble attempts, but the centre-forward failed to register a single shot – on or off target – along with losing possession seven times and committing two fouls during the match, which shows that he was a liability in possession for the Toffees.

He was replaced after 62 minutes by Beto, who looked much more threatening despite playing for less than half an hour. The striker was even given a rating of just 6/10 for his display by the Liverpool Echo.

Big questions will now be asked regarding Calvert-Lewin and his recent performances. Is it time for Dyche to drop him to the bench to unleash someone else? Or will he continue to persist with the Englishman over the next few matches?

The Toffee’s next three games are against West Ham United, Brentford and Manchester United. Dyche will be looking to secure points in all three matches, but after a performance like the one against the Saints, do the supporters feel the same way?

For now, the manager will be disappointed with the former England international's performance against the Saints, as the forward let him down badly with his struggles at St. Mary's.