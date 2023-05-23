Everton will have no transfer money to spend this summer regardless of the club’s status at the end of the season, according to reports.

Will Everton get relegated?

The Toffees played out a 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous outing and the results of Leeds United and Leicester City mean that Sean Dyche’s side are in 17th place, just two points above the relegation zone heading into the final fixture of the season, when their safety will be firmly in their own hands against Bournemouth.

The Goodison Park outfit, however, likely find themselves in this struggling position due to the fact that Farhad Moshiri failed to sign a single new player during the January window, making it difficult for them to pull away from the drop with the same squad they had in the first half of the campaign. And unfortunately for the manager, it sounds like he still won’t be in a strong position to recruit this summer.

Do Everton have money to spend in the summer?

According to Football Insider, Everton will have “no money” to utilise during the upcoming market regardless of whether they are in the Premier League come Sunday evening. The Merseyside outfit staying up will, of course, be the desired outcome, but it’s stated that it will “not be followed” by a spending spree to help rejuvenate the squad ahead of next term.

As per the report, “well-placed sources” have revealed that the Blues will only be able to operate on a “sell-to-buy” policy, meaning that they will have to bring in fresh faces with the cash raised from getting rid of some of their most prized assets. Dyche, therefore, will have to work under extreme “financial restrictions”, just as he did at his former club, Burnley.

Everton not being able to sign new players - especially in the attacking department, where they arguably need it most considering they are the third-lowest goalscorers in the Premier League - will be a huge setback for Dyche, but the boss should look a bit closer to home as to who he could hand an opportunity to ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Journalist Alan Nixon recently reported that club academy graduate Tom Cannon will move significantly higher up the pecking order should relegation occur, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay both expected to depart - and he’s already shown glimpses of what he’s capable of.

Whilst out on loan at Preston North End, the Irish striker scored eight goals and provided one assist in 21 appearances at Deepdale and ranked as Ryan Lowe’s second-best offensive player and third overall, with an average WhoScored match rating of 6.87, so it could well be worth the manager taking a shot at one of his homegrown talents to bring his team back to life.