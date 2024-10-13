Potentially adding to their woes following a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign, Everton are now sweating over an injury to one of their stars after he limped off on international duty.

Everton injury news

As poor as Everton have been this season, Sean Dyche's side have not been helped on the injury front. It was only against Crystal Palace - the Toffees' only win of the Premier League season so far - that saw star man Jarrad Branthwaite feature following his fitness struggles.

That victory came at the perfect time for those at Goodison Park, who followed up the news of the Friedkin Group's pending takeover of the club by extending that form through a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.

However, any form built up before the international break could be about to come to a crashing halt following the potential injury to one of Dyche's standout stars at Goodison Park. It would be the last thing the Toffees need, but they'll be hoping for the best possible news.

As reported by various media outlets, Everton are now sweating over an injury to Iliman Ndiaye after he limped off against Malawi while on international duty with Senegal. The summer signing lasted until the 65th minute before limping off in worrying scenes for Everton fans.

Those at Goodison Park will be desperately hoping that the substitution was merely a precaution and not something that will keep Ndiaye out for a prolonged period of time.

If that is the case, Dyche may well have his midfielder available to face Ipswich Town in an early crucial relegation six-pointer next weekend. In the worst-case scenario, Everton will be forced to cope without someone who's arguably been their best player so far this season.

"Elite" Ndiaye has become key man at Everton

Far too often, Everton have signed players who have quickly become transfer flops and left in the pile of arrivals to forget. However, Ndiaye looks destined to beat that trend. The former Sheffield United star has rapidly turned into an important player under Dyche, with a goal against Leicester City earning the Toffees their first point of the campaign before defeating Palace and holding Newcastle.

It's a rise that former Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom may have seen coming, having previously told reporters when Ndiaye was called up to the 2022 World Cup for Senegal (via the Daily Mail): "I think everyone knows who he is now and what he’s been doing. It’s a great story. From a personal point [of] view, I’d love to see him perform in a World Cup the way he has performed for us this season."

Ex-teammate Chris Basham was similarly positive about Ndiaye's talents during United's promotion campaign in 2022/23, labelling the Senegalese as "elite" (via TEAMtalk): "He’s going to be elite. He’s learning very well, his finishing is good. It can be better at times, but he’s [young].

"The boys just buzz off how good he is. It’s great and a privilege to have him in our side."

The £45,000-a-week midfielder always seemed destined for the Premier League and has not disappointed since getting his move, albeit having taken the long route there courtesy of a brief stop at Marseille. Now, Ndiaye will hope to kick on even further should he receive some good news on the injury front in the coming days.