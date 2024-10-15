Everton are believed to be hiring two new specialists at the club, including an expert on scouting youth players, according to an exciting report that has emerged during the international break.

Everton transfer & manager latest

The Blues continue to be linked with possible new signings, with FCSB centre-back Joyskim Dawa linked with a move to Goodison Park. He has averaged a hugely impressive seven clearances per game in the Europa League this season, which is more than both Michael Keane and James Tarkowski have managed in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Silas has also been mentioned as an option for Everton, with the attacker currently on loan at Red Star Belgrade from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart. He has 56 goal contributions in 132 appearances for the latter, showing that he could be a strong source of end product for the Merseysiders.

As for Sean Dyche's future as manager at Goodison, the Englishman looks to be safe in his job for the time being, but rumours continue to emerge regarding potential successors.

One significant rumour that has dropped has suggested that Dan Friedkin wants David Moyes to return as manager on an interim basis, prior to making way for Jose Mourinho at the end of this season. The latter would be a significant appointment if it happened, given his status as one of the leading coaches of his generation.

Everton make key in-house appointment

Now, a fresh report from Goodison News has claimed that Everton are hiring two new specialists at Finch Farm, with Mark Quayle named as their new academy national recruitment lead, signing a "rolling contract". He was lead scout for the 13-18 age group at Goodison Park, highlighting his expertise with young players, and he has now received a promotion.

The update also states that Everton are intending to hire a "performance analyst for the first team", giving the Blues the best possible chance of turning things around after such a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.

It is so encouraging to see shrewd decisions being made as The Friedkin Group slowly look to increase their influence at Goodison, as they aim to oversee a far more successful period in the club's history, following three relegation battles in a row in the league.

The fact that Quayle has spent a period at Arsenal as a youth scout in the past further suggests that he is an expert in his field, and the hope is that he can flourish even more in this new position, looking to make his influence grow further at Everton, unearthing young gems in the process.

A top-quality performance analyst alongside Dyche would also be welcome, providing the manager with key information, as the new owners look to get the Blues in a position where they have everyone pulling in the same direction, which certainly hasn't always been the case during the Farhad Moshiri era.