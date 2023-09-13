To say that Everton have endured a difficult start to the season would be an understatement. The Toffees have picked up just one point, and that came against newly-promoted Sheffield United. Before that point against the Blades, Sean Dyche's side failed to avoid defeat in their opening three games, suffering defeats against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, and Fulham.

Out of every Premier League side, it was Everton who likely needed the international break to recoup the most. And, with a break from club football, Dyche will hope to have finally got his team organised ahead of their first game back against a challenging Arsenal side.

The Merseyside club have at least received a takeover boost recently, with reports suggesting that 777 Partners are close to agreeing a full takeover of the club. Kevin Hatchard has revealed why Everton fans should approach the deal with caution, however.

What has Kevin Hatchard said?

Speaking on the potential takeover, Hatchard delivered a strong verdict, and one that may worry Everton fans. If any club needed a takeover, it was the Toffees, but the Sky Sports journalist has revealed why 777 Partners may not help those at Goodison Park realise their dreams.

Taking to Twitter, Hatchard said: "I understand that efc fans will be thrilled at the prospect of a takeover, but 777 Partners should probably be viewed with caution. Of their current stable, Hertha relegated, Genoa relegated and then promoted, Vasco da Gama in the dropzone and Standard Liege fans protesting.

"There's also something really sad about such an important community institution being just another part of a multi-club ownership model. I know that's the way football's heading, but I disagree strongly with the ethos behind it. The football authorities shouldn't ever allow it.

"I'd actually really like Everton to get owners who care about the club and will listen to fans' concerns. I'm just not sure this is the right solution, but I guess we'll see. That's before you even get to the US court papers detailing allegations of fraud and other offences."

Who are 777 Partners?

Should 777 Partners complete their takeover of Everton, it would not be their first rodeo in football, and that can be both a positive and negative. Positively speaking, they at least have experience in this field, they know what can go wrong, and should, therefore, know how to avoid any calamitous moments.

On the other hand, as explained by Hatchard, their experiences at other clubs are far from ones to remember, with a pattern of relegation and fan discontent. But, with a large amount of investment still reportedly needed for their new stadium, Everton may just have to trust that the Miami-based firm have what it takes to turn the club around.

Having reportedly been accused of fraud and breach of contract by former employee Timothy O’Neil-Dunne, however, as per The Guardian, there are doubts over whether 777 Partners will pass the Premier League's owners and directors test, which can block people from becoming directors if they are under investigation for conduct that would result in a “disqualifying event” if proven.