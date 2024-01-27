An important update regarding the potential takeover of Everton Football Club has emerged, courtesy of an update from Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers.

Everton takeover latest

There has been so much for the Blues to contend with this season, in what has arguably been one of the more tumultuous periods in the club's history, not helping Sean Dyche and his players focus on on-pitch matters.

Perhaps the biggest issue has been the ten-point deduction handed to Everton in the Premier League, which has put them under serious threat of being in a genuine relegation battle. They are currently hovering one place above the relegation zone in 17th position, but there are even rumours of a second penalty coming their way, which really could be fatal.

The ongoing saga regarding the takeover of the Merseysiders is also a big talking point, however, with 777 Partners hopeful of getting a deal over the line, with obstacles currently preventing it from happening. There have been doubts over their credentials as incoming owners, and there is no sign of the finish line just yet.

Now, a new update has dropped that may give Everton fans more confidence that a deal could be struck sooner rather than later, however.

Taking to X, Myers provided an update on the takeover situation, saying 777 Partners have invested a further £13m into Everton, taking them above £150m, suggesting they are still hellbent on becoming the new majority shareholders.

"Proposed new Everton owners ‘777 Partners’ has increased its support to the club with another £13M loan, taking its commitment to over £160M as they await approval from the Premier League to complete a takeover.

"The Miami-based group were expected to hear a decision before Christmas and are understood to have submitted the required information in full to the Premier League."

This has to be considered good news for Everton, as 777 remain serious about plowing a huge amount of money into the club, before hopefully eventually bringing an end to the Farhad Moshiri era at Goodison Park.

A change is badly needed, with supporters making it clear that they are unhappy with the current ownership - protests have been staged outside the ground on matchdays - and as long as 777 pass all the right tests eventually, they could oversee an exciting new spell at the club.

In the summer of 2025, Everton move into their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, which could generate so much matchday revenue and funds for new signings, and having new owners in place will further help bring a freshness to proceedings.

It is imperative that 777 only end up becoming the Blues' owners if they are absolutely seen as the right people, with an issue regarding them further down the line having the potential to set them back hugely. That cannot afford to happen, with staying in the Premier League also vital in a financial sense.