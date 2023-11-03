Highlights Everton's recent run of form is impressive and puts them on track for survival in the Premier League.

Despite a financial fair play investigation, Everton's potential takeover by 777 Partners looks promising, as the new owners plan to self-fund the £500m purchase.

If the takeover is completed, Everton could benefit from the avoidance of more loans and financial insecurity, potentially leading to important reinforcements in the January transfer window.

On the pitch, things are finally heading in the right direction for Everton. Sean Dyche's side have lost just once in their last four games, and that came at Anfield - a place not many can say they've picked up three points. Meanwhile, sandwiched between that Anfield result were victories in the Premier League over Bournemouth and West Ham United, before the Toffees added the cherry on top by easing past Burnley to reach the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

What makes their run all the more impressive is the fact that all three of their recent wins have come with clean sheets - if that defensive form continues, Everton look on course for comfortable survival. The good news doesn't stop there, either, with a positive update emerging about 777 Partners takeover.

Everton takeover latest

Away from the action taking place at Goodison Park, Everton haven't exactly had the smoothes last few weeks. The Premier League's financial fair play investigation into Everton could lead to disastrous consequences with a potential 12-point deduction on the cards or transfer sanctions.

That said, the news has seemingly failed to scare off new owners. According to Matt Hughes of The Daily Mail, via Goodison News, 777 Partners have disclosed to the Premier League how they will complete their takeover of Everton. The report revealed that the new owners will use their own resources to fund the £500m purchase of the Merseyside club instead of seeking funding. The Premier League's questions have reportedly centred around the sufficiency of 777 Partners' funding, who remain on course to complete their purchase.

Everton fans can breathe a sigh of relief over the deal, especially if 777 Partners are self-funded, having been riddled with loans of over £350m under Farhad Moshiri. However, Hughes did state that 777 Partners' habit of making late payments in areas of their sports business has led to scepticism over their ability to follow up on their promises.

How Dyche could benefit from the takeover

The reports that 777 Partners will avoid loans and instead use their own resources to fund their deal to purchase Everton can only be good news if the takeover is completed. The last thing those at Goodison Park need is more loans to pay off and more financial insecurity, especially amid a financial fair play investigation.

From Dyche's perspective, he will be hoping to feel the benefits of the reported takeover during the January transfer window. Winter reinforcements can make or break a season, and depending on just where Everton are at that stage, they may well need important additions through the door.

It remains to be seen who the Toffees will attempt to bring in, but as long as any deals ensure their top-flight status for another season, then those in the blue half of Merseyside will be happy. For now, the feeling will be relief for Everton fans, with their takeover on course for completion.