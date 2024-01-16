An important new update has emerged regarding 777 Partners' takeover of Everton Football Club, courtesy of journalist Paul Brown.

Everton charged with breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules

The Blues are in the midst of a tumultuous season both on and off the pitch, and it is hard to think of more dramatic campaigns that have happened at Goodison Park in recent times.

For starters, there was the 10-point deduction in the Premier League due to breaching breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules, with both Everton and Nottingham Forest now facing a new FFP charge for that same offence. That has clearly been detrimental to Sean Dyche's side's chance of remaining in the top flight this season, and although they have battled hard and are out of the relegation zone currently, that might not be for long if Richard Masters gets his way.

There is then also the issue surrounding the takeover, with 777 Partners the clear front-runners to begin a new era at the club and bring an end to Farhad Moshiri's reign. Doubts have surrounded them for months, however, despite the group forwarding loans to help the clubs pay stadium bills, and now a fresh update has dropped regarding the situation.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown leaked the latest chatter from circles close to the deal, and admitted that 777 Partners' takeover of Everton may not go through.

"So we've heard from insiders at the company that as a group, they're now pessimistic about their chances of being granted approval. In public, they sound a very different tone, but there are people inside the company who don't think this is going to happen now.

"One way or another 777 can't keep pumping loan money into the club indefinitely. It's becoming quite a big drag on their finances, which at the moment are stretched, and they need an answer one way or another, which is why I think you're seeing a few stories coming out the last few weeks."

Everton supporters have every right to be feeling so frustrated about ongoing matters at the club, with the points deduction seen as harsh in the eyes of most fans and even many neutral oberserves, considering the spending higher up the table.

The constant updates surrounding 777 are arguably even more infuriating, however, at a time when supporters want some stability on show at Goodison, especially with a move to their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium taking place in the summer of 2025.

As has been the case for some time now, it does feel as though Everton could simply be wise to move on from their proposed next owners, even if that ends up slowing down the takeover process, with the long-term picture at the club more important.

This is one of the biggest decisions that has taken place at Goodison in a long time, potentially shaping the future success of club, or lack thereof, and the longer this saga goes on, the more it feels as though 777 would have too many question marks against them to succesfully kick start a new era.