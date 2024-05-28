A significant update has emerged regarding John Textor's potential takeover of Everton Football Club this summer, courtesy of Sky Sports.

Everton takeover latest

The Blues have reached the end of one of their most challenging seasons in their recent history, with so many different things going wrong at the club. In the face of all that however, Sean Dyche's men secured Premier League survival, battling bravely amid a number of points deductions and staying up relatively comfortably in the end.

The takeover situation has also added as a major distraction, as Everton look to finally bring an end to Farhad Moshiri's time as owner.

777 Partners have long been seen as the front-runners to replace him, but their credentials have come under scrutiny as the months have passed, in terms of having the funds to get a deal over the line or their funds even being legitimate in the first place.

MSP Sports Capital pair Andy Bell and George Downing are two other potential buyers who could bail the Merseysiders out, but no agreement has been reached there yet. Then there's John Textor, currently the co-owner of Crystal Palace, who is reportedly attempting to sell his 45% share of the Eagles, eyeing the Blues instead.

The 58-year-old is keeping a close eye on the situation, potentially looking to pounce if nothing materialises with 777, and now a significant update has emerged.

Sky Sports drop big Textor news at Everton

Sky Sports have claimed live on their news channel that Textor is now the favourite to become Everton's new owner, with 777 Partners' hopes looking increasingly dead in the water. The broadcasting giant shared the "breaking and exciting news" late on Monday evening, telling Blues fans "that after so much woe", there could be some "better news on the horizon".

Textor feels like a more trustworthy and solid option than 777, considering he is already a part-owner of a Premier League club who are thriving, so this should be viewed as a hugely positive update by Everton supporters. The American has spoken bullishly about the type of club he wants to be involved with moving forward too.

"I want to be involved in an English club that wins championships; like, at the top of the league. And that requires taking risks that can also send you down the other way. I don’t know if that strategy is necessarily right for Palace. There are other people that are probably a little more patient than I am, and maybe impatience is not necessarily good for Palace."

To hear Textor say this and then be interested in becoming Everton's next owner shows how ambitious he is, not to mention the level that he believes the Blues could eventually reach with the right backing.

Granted, being near the top of the Premier League feels like a pipe dream currently, but with a move to a sparkly new stadium coming next year, and more revenue arriving in the process, there is no reason why Everton can't become a force with the right owner in place.