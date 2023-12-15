Reliable journalist David Ornstein has provided a significant update regarding the potential takeover of Everton Football Club, with 777 Partners again at the heart of the action.

Everton takeover latest

The Blues certainly aren't a club without lots of drama on show at the moment, with so much seemingly going on, both on and off the pitch.

Sean Dyche's side have won their last three Premier League matches, not conceding a goal in that time, and there has been a real siege mentality on show after the 10-point deduction handed to them by the authorities for financial breaches. There is also the constant talk surrounding the takeover of Everton.

For a while, 777 Partners have emerged as the front-runners to become the Blues' new owners, but there have reportedly been doubts over their credentials, and it continues to be a slow process. It is so important that the deal isn't rushed, considering Everton are about to move to an outstanding new stadium at the end of the 2024/25 season, so patience has been required from all parties.

It looks as though things are heading in the right direction, however, following a fresh update that has emerged.

Speaking in a Q&A for The Athletic on Thursday, relayed by Goodison News, Ornstein gave a positive update on the takeover situation at Everton, saying it still looks likely to go through. He said:

"Industry rumours abound, but the noises from Everton and 777 suggest they believe the takeover remains on track. We will, of course, stay across this on The Athletic."

Given how reliable Ornstein's information often is, this update will likely cause a huge sigh of relief among the Everton fanbase, as they hope to see the end of Moshiri sooner rather than later. Whether the deal goes through by the time the January transfer window arrives remains to be seen, however, so it is difficult to judge how much funds will be made available to Dyche for new signings.

There may still be some dissenting voices who don't believe 777 Partners are the right people to take the Blues into a successful future, though, considering how long the process is taking, and as mentioned, it is imperative that they only become the owners if all the right checks have been made.

Things have unquestionably grown stale under the current ownership, however, and if it wasn't for Dyche and his players excelling recently on the pitch, relegation to the Championship could look like a real possibility, so heralding in a fresh new era at the club is something that needs to happen as soon as possible.

If Everton can seal a takeover and preserve their Premier League status come May, things will be looking up ahead of the move to Bramley Moore Dock in the near future, with the new stadium looking more impressive by the day.