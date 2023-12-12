Everton have received some hugely positive news regarding their ongoing takeover, according to an update from a fresh report.

Premier League points deduction

Back in November, Sean Dyche’s side were handed a ten-point deduction after being found guilty of breaking profit and sustainability rules in the Premier League, and there’s no doubt that supporters thought this was going to affect the squad’s form. The Toffees however have clearly used what several fans and club figures perceived to be an injustice in order to spur them on, and have found a new gear in the last couple of weeks. They are currently on a three-game winning streak having secured top-flight victories against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Chelsea without conceding a goal.

Regarding events off the pitch, Farhad Moshiri previously agreed to sell his 94.1% stake in the club to American firm 777 Partners in a deal worth approximately £550m, though it’s fair to say that it’s not been an easy ride during negotiations so far.

The Goodison Park outfit’s prospective new owners were reported to have failed to provide vital financial information on time, while members of the media claimed that the group were only making the investment to add to their portfolio rather than for the good of the club, but there has now been a significant update that has come to light.

Everton takeover to be done by Christmas

According to TEAMtalk, senior figures at the club believe 777 Partners will complete their takeover of Everton by the end of this month, and should the deal for any reason fall through, it's claimed that there are other potential suitors looking to pounce on the opportunity.

"TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Everton are on track to be taken over by American firm 777 Partners before the end of December. TEAMtalk understand that several alternatives are waiting in the wings to buy Everton, but 777 have an exclusivity agreement which means they have first refusal on the deal.

"This suggests that the ownership change will take place before the 22nd of December, as that is when most clubs will cease their business activities before the Christmas period."

Huge boost coming from Goodison Park

While Everton really struggled to find any kind of momentum during the opening stages of the new campaign, they have more than displayed in recent performances and results that they aren't going to let off-field situations impact them and have instead been using it as a driving force, and the news of the takeover will come as a massive relief to both players and supporters.

The hope is that the new owners can put extra funds towards getting new signings in the building and being able to be more competitive in the market alongside some of their top competitors. In addition, Everton's new stadium, Bramley-Moore Dock, is still in the process of being built, with the date for opening expected to be in the closing stages of 2024, so with all of these exciting events and projects taking place away from the pitch, this surely has to mark the start of a brand new era for the blue half of Merseyside.