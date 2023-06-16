Everton were close to reaching an agreement to bring AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Tammy Abraham leaving AS Roma?

The Chelsea academy graduate’s contract at the Stadio Olimpico isn’t set to expire for another three years, but having established himself as Jose Mourinho’s second best-performing offensive player last season, has caught the eye of Sean Dyche, and not for the first time.

Back in March, iNews reported that the Toffees had an approach for the 25-year-old rejected, with Forzaroma.info later claiming that they were in pole position to secure his services should he depart, a situation that could well have been about to occur.

The Goodison Park outfit were believed to be ready to make a second attempt for the centre-forward after learning that the Serie A side could be forced to cash in on some of their prized assets due to Financial Fair Play regulations, but any kind of deal that was in the pipeline is now firmly off as a result of unforeseen circumstances.

Are Everton signing Abraham?

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Liverpool Echo on June 14 at 15:37pm), Everton were "close to signing" Abraham this summer. The Merseyside outfit were in "advanced negotiations" to recruit the striker with the specified transfer fee being £34.2m. However, after the England star sustained a serious ACL injury, he's facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and therefore will remain at AS Roma.

Everton will be aware that Abraham already has plenty of experience under his belt in England having not only played for Chelsea but also Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa which will be an attractive attribute to Dyche, and considering the prolific threat he could add in the final third, he would be a fantastic signing if ever he did join.

The ROOF client, who’s sponsored by Nike, posted 12 goal contributions (eight goals and four assists) in 38 Serie A appearances last season and had 28 shots on target from 62 which was the highest success rate throughout his squad, via FBRef. This kind of form having seen him previously dubbed a “goal machine” by ex-professional Stephen Elliot.

Finally, Abraham standing at 6 foot 2 would make him the ideal target man up top and he was averaging 2.1 aerial wins per league game during the previous term, so despite a deal not being up for grabs this window, this is a move that should definitely be revisited in January 2024.