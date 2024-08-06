Everton Football Club will be hoping that they can stay out of a relegation battle, after coming close to the drop in the past few seasons. Sean Dyche kept his side up comfortably in the end last term, despite having a points deduction, and they will be hoping the 2024/25 campaign will be even smoother.

Their season opener sees the Toffees host Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park. The Seagulls have a new manager at the helm, Fabian Hurzeler, who replaced Roberto De Zerbi following his departure at the end of 2023/24. It is certainly a tough start to the campaign for Everton against a Brighton side littered with talent.

Their first away trip of the season will see Dyche and his men travel down to London for the first of many times throughout the campaign. On this occasion, the Toffees will face Tottenham Hotspur. The final game before the September internationals sees Bournemouth visit Goodison as Everton look to end the first block of fixtures strongly.

In order to help push up the table this summer, the Toffees will no doubt need to continue strengthening their side. They have recently been linked with a player who might cause controversy on Merseyside if he switches to Everton.

Everton target former Premier League defender

The player in question here is former Liverpool and Cameroon defender Joel Matip. The experienced 32-year-old centre-back left Anfield at the end of last season and is now available on a free transfer this summer.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, the Cameroonian centre-back is of interest to three clubs across Europe, with the Toffees one of those sides ‘competing’ to sign him this summer, in what would be a controversial move given his success during his time on the red side of Merseyside.

However, they will face competition for his signature this summer. Matip is also a target for Fulham, who could bring him in as an experienced replacement for Tim Ream, with invincible Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen also interested in signing him, with all three having held talks with the player's agent.

A deal for Matip would only be possible for Everton if they manage to sell centre-back duo, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate, as the report states. However, how likely this is at this stage of the window remains unclear, meaning Everton run the risk of being beaten to his signature by the other interested clubs.

Why Matip would be a good signing

Despite his links to Liverpool, Matip would bring great experience to an Everton backline that improved last season. According to Understat, they conceded just 51 goals last season in the Premier League, the fourth-best in the division, an improvement of six from the previous campaign, when they conceded 57.

The Cameroonian defender played just 14 games in all competitions last season, which included only ten in the Premier League. He missed 37 games due to a cruciate ligament tear, which could be a concern for Everton, in case he has not fully recovered or aggravates the injury. He has not played since 3rd December.

However, injury issues aside, Matip could be an excellent partner for Jarrad Branthwaite. The Englishman was a key reason why the Toffees were so good at the back, and he could have an even better season next campaign with Matip next to him.

Their defensive numbers on FBref are both very similar, with both players being excellent box defenders. Last season, Matip, although a small sample size, averaged 2.41 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, which was just slightly fewer than Branthwaite, who registered 3.35..

Aerially, the former Liverpool defender was dominant in his short season last term. He won 3.22 aerial duels, at a win rate of 73.7%, with the Englishman's stats coming in slightly lower. On average, the Everton number 32 won 2.72 aerial duels with a win rate of an impressive 68.6%.

Matip vs. Branthwaite defensive stats Stat (per 90) Matip Branthwaite Tackles & interceptions 2.41 3.35 Clearances 4.94 4.71 Blocks 1.84 1.47 Ball recoveries 6.67 5.23 Aerial duels won 3.22 2.72 Aerial duel win % 73.7% 68.6% Stats from FBref

Sky Sports presenter Dougie Critchley described Matip as “magnificent”, and this certainly rings true when looking at his stats. He will add experience and quality to an Everton defence that is already hard to breach, and for a free transfer, could be an excellent piece of business this summer.