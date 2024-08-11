With the Premier League season right around the corner, it allows Everton the chance to improve on their 2023/24 campaign and attempt to push themselves further up the table. Last term, the Toffees managed to stay relatively far away from the relegation scrap, after staying up by the skin of their teeth in the previous two seasons.

Indeed, Sean Dyche’s side finished 15th, on 40 points, a comfortable 16 points clear of 18th place Luton Town. This impressive finish came despite being deducted eight points, in splits of six and two points for two separate breaches of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Had the Toffees not had their eight-point deduction last term, they could have ended up around 12th in the top flight. This is no doubt where they will be hoping to finish in 2024/25, as they look to climb the table and put themselves back into European contention in the long term.

After an active summer so far in the transfer market, Everton have strengthened their squad in some key areas and put themselves in a good position going into the new season. They have recently been linked with another exciting player who could further enhance the quality of their side.

Everton target La Liga winger

The player in question here is UD Almeria and Belgium winger Largie Ramazani. The 23-year-old came through the academy system at Manchester United but left after just one fleeting appearance for the first team. He has now been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

According to a report from Football Insider, Everton are ‘are plotting a shock move’ to sign the versatile forward before the transfer deadline in just under three weeks time. The Toffees have been ‘alerted by his availability’ this summer, with just one year left on his deal and a relegation for Almeria back to the second tier of Spanish football.

Everton are interested in adding depth up front this summer, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future currently up in the air. Ramazani’s low cost could offer them an alternative to long-term target Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto, who would cost the Toffees £25m this summer as per Football Insider.

The Belgian’s price has not yet been confirmed, but he is valued at just £4m by Football Transfers. That seems like a realistic price given Almeria’s relegation and the attacker’s contractual situation ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Why Ramazani would be a good signing

The 23-year-old Belgian would add versatility and attacking output for a cheap price to the Toffees squad. Last campaign, he scored three goals and registered five assists in 29 appearances in La Liga. Given the fact Almeria were so poor, finishing 19th in the table, it was a good return by the youngster.

Ramzani’s ability to play right across the front three certainly makes this deal a more attractive prospect for Everton to do. It is safe to assume they are looking to add such a player to their squad, considering their interest in Gnonto, another versatile attacking player.

Ramazani stats by position 2023/24 Position Games Goals Assists Left-wing 12 2 4 Right-wing 2 0 1 Striker 5 1 0 Second Striker 1 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

Last campaign, Gnonto’s return was also fairly impressive in the Championship, although he did struggle to cement a place in the starting XI under Daniel Farke. He scored eight times and grabbed two assists in 36 games in the second division of English football, playing in a multitude of positions along the way.

In terms of Ramazani’s stats on FBref compared to the Italian, they stack up fairly well. The Belgian’s ball-carrying numbers come close to Gnonto, averaging 2.37 carries into the final third and 1.56 carries into the penalty box per 90 minutes. In comparison, Gnonto averages 2.23 final third carries and 1.79 carries into the penalty box.

However, the Almeria winger’s creative influence in the final third is slightly better than the former Inter youngster’s when looking at the stats. He averaged 1.5 key passes and 0.29 assists per 90, compared to just 1.2 key passes and 0.11 assists each game for the Italian.

With Everton in the market for a versatile attacker who can play across the front three, provide a goal threat and offer a good outlet in transition, Ramazani could be the dream option. He was described as a “mini-Vinicius” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, showing just how dangerous he can be with the ball at his feet.

For a cheap price that could be as low as £4m, the former Manchester United academy player could be the perfect option for Everton this summer as they look to further strengthen up front.