Everton Football Club have a long history of American footballers playing at their club. They have had three notable Americans at their club during the Premier League era, with one in particular who would no doubt be considered a club legend at Goodison Park.

Goalkeeper Tim Howard played for Everton 414 times, a position that ranks him ninth in the most appearances in the club's history, and second for the most Premier League appearances for the Toffees. During his nine-year stint at Goodison Park, Howard kept 134 clean sheets and represented his side in Europe as well as domestically.

The other two notable Americans to have represented the Toffees are centre-forward Joe-Max Moore, and legendary USMNT midfielder Landon Donovan. Moore played 61 times for Everton, scoring ten goals during that time, whilst Donovan played for the Toffees for just two seasons, scoring twice and grabbing nine assists in just 22 games.

With this history of American footballers playing at Goodison Park, it seems unsurprising that, for their final season at the historic stadium, the Toffees are linked with a current USMNT player, who has already played in the Premier League during his career.

Everton target Onana replacement

The player in question here is Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. The 25-year-old, who was born in Texas, could depart Juven this summer after new manager Thiago Motta looks to clear out much of his squad. The Premier League could offer McKennie a destination, particularly with the Toffees hunting for a replacement for Amadou Onana as he gets set to move to Aston Villa in a £50m deal.

According to reports from Italy, Everton have made contact with the Italian giants to 'ask for info' on potentially adding the 26-year-old midfielder to their squad this summer. The American is not in the Turin club's plans and will be allowed to leave.

Everton are not necessarily the only destination for the midfielder. According to Italian outlet, Gazzetta, David Beckham's Inter Miami want to recruit McKennie in a deal that would see him link up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The Old Lady are 'working to sell him' during the summer transfer window, having already moved on several players so far this summer. A price for McKennie has not yet been named by Juve. However, he could cost Sean Dyche's team around £19m, a number which is consistent with his value, according to Football Transfers.

Why McKennie would be a good signing

Despite the fact McKennie is viewed as a sellable asset by Juventus this summer, he still had an important role under former manager Massimiliano Allegri last season. He played 38 games in all competitions last season and registered ten assists, which included seven in Serie A.

McKennie creative numbers vs. Juve teammates Stat Number Rank Assists 7 1st Expected assists 3.16xA 6th Big chances created 5 4th Key passes per game 1.2 3rd Stats from Sofascore (2023/24 Serie A)

Given his impressive assist record, McKennie could form an excellent link-up with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England international scored seven goals in 32 Premier League games for Everton last season.

The American averaged 0.97 passes into the penalty box and 0.38 crosses into the penalty box per game last term, with the latter ranking him in the top 9% of midfielders throughout Europe, as per Fbref. Given McKennie's impressive creative stats, and Calvert-Lewin's instinct in the penalty box, the two could form a deadly duo in the final third.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called McKennie "underrated", and given his proficiency in the final third, it is clear to see why. Also hailed as an "incredible" player by Jesse Marsch, the midfielder would ba a cheaper alternative to Onana, but one who still brings quality in the middle of the park. Vitally, this could see the birth of an exciting new partnership with Calvert-Lewin.