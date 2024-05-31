Following survival on the final day against Bournemouth in 2022/23, it was pivotal that Everton built on the foundations that boss Sean Dyche had implemented.

Fast-forward 12 months and the Toffees may still be in a mess off the field, but Dyche has formed an excellent defensive unit within his squad and one that was undoubtedly the key to their impressive 2023/24 campaign.

His side finished 14 points clear of the relegation places, even with an eight-point deduction, with his defence catching the eye and deservedly so too.

Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski formed an excellent partnership, starting together in 35 of the 38 matches, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford keeping 13 clean sheets - the second most of any shot-stopper in the division.

After such a stellar season, there’s no surprise to see Branthwaite linked with a move away from Goodison, as Manchester United circle the youngster over a potential big-money move.

He would be a huge loss for the Toffees, but it appears as though they’re already eyeing a potential replacement in the form of one player who, like Branthwaite, has a huge future ahead of him.

Everton eyeing Branthwaite replacement

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Everton are battling West Ham United to sign Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve after the Clarets’ relegation back to the Championship.

The 22-year-old Frenchman featured in all 16 matches for Vincent Kompany’s side after his January arrival from Montpellier, but he could be set for another exit after their immediate return to the second-tier.

L’Equipe’s report goes on to state that the Toffees have started preliminary discussions with Burnley to bring him to Goodison Park.

Whilst there’s no indication as to how much Dyche’s side would have to pay for his signature, it’s thought that it would have to be a fee higher than the £10.2m the Clarets paid for him less than six months ago.

Why Esteve could be Branthwaite 2.0 for Everton

Although the circumstances are different with Branthwaite joining from a much lower-quality outfit in Carlisle United, Esteve has some very similar traits and stats to the England international - not least the fact that they are both left-footed, towering figures, with Branthwaite standing at 6 foot 5 and Esteve standing at 6 foot 4.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who’s previously been described as an athletic “phenomenon” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has excelled since his move to the Premier League, completing 1.9 tackles and interceptions per 90, with the latter higher than current Toffees talent Branthwaite.

The pair are very similar defensively, but there is one clear area where Esteve dominates the Everton man, with his talents potentially taking Dyche’s side to the next level.

Former Montpellier talent Esteve has averaged 2.8 progressive passes and one progressive carry per 90 since his move to Turf Moor - tallies that Branthwaite can’t get anywhere near.

Esteve vs Branthwaite in the PL 2023/24 Statistics Esteve Branthwaite Interceptions 1.9 1.4 Tackles 1.4 1.4 Progressive passes 2.8 2.1 Progressive carries 1 0.06 Passes 56 40 Pass completion 84% 80% Stats via FBref

He’s also dominated with passes, demonstrating his ability and calmness on the ball, completing 16 passes per game more at a completion rate of 4% higher than the current Everton man.

Whilst no Everton fan will want to lose their star youngster, should they receive a deal over £60m it would be fantastic business that will ease PSR issues and allow for reinvestments in the squad.

Esteve has to be considered by Dyche and his team as a possible replacement, with his talents a huge benefit to the team now, but also in the future with the 22-year-old having the potential to become one of the best left-footed centre-backs in Europe.