Everton have come perilously close to losing their ever-present Premier League status in the last couple of years, claiming a couple of last-day victories to preserve their record for another year.

However, in 2023/24, Sean Dyche’s side managed to finish 14 points clear of the relegation zone, despite receiving an eight-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s PSR rules during the previous financial year.

It was a brilliant achievement from Dyche’s side and one that was thoroughly deserved with the Toffees boasting the best defensive record of any side in the division - bar the top three of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Despite the achievement given the circumstances, this summer remains crucial for the club if they are to build on the successful campaign, with new players needed to take Dyche’s side to the next level.

The club have already announced who will be departing Goodison Park this summer - namely Andre Gomes - with the Merseysiders reportedly identifying one player as a replacement for one of the outgoings.

Everton interested in German Bundesliga star

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Everton are one of five clubs to enquire about the availability of Heidenheim winger Jan-Niklas Beste ahead of the opening of the summer window.

The 25-year-old, who is also subject to interest from Villarreal, Fiorentina, Genoa and Galatasaray, enjoyed an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga during 2023/24, scoring eight and providing 11 assists for his teammates - a tally that was the second-highest in the league that season.

It was Heidenheim’s first time in Germany’s top flight since their reform back in 2007, with Beste one of the players who caught the eye in their staggering eighth-placed finish.

Whilst Plettenberg claims that the winger would like to stay in the Bundesliga, Dyche’s side must try and convince him to move to England, with the club getting a bargain at £8.5m and signing an upgrade on one player in the process.

Why Beste would be an upgrade on Jack Harrison

Attacker Jack Harrison joined Everton on a season-long loan last season after Leeds United’s relegation back to the Championship, with the 27-year-old managing a tally of three goals and three assists in his 29 Premier League outings.

Upon the completion of the 2023/24 campaign, the Toffees announced he would be returning to his parent club, but as a result of Daniel Farke’s side losing in the play-off final, it was reported that they would reconsider another loan move for the one-time England U21 international.

However, with the emergence of the Beste link, the club should avoid another tempora move for Harrison, with the German a clear upgrade on the 27-year-old former loanee.

Beste has averaged 2.8 progressive carries in the Bundesliga this season, also posting a tally of 0.4 assists per 90 - a figure that is four times higher than the Leeds United attacker.

Harrison vs Beste in 2023/24 Statistics Harrison Beste Progressive carries 2.6 2.8 Assists 0.1 0.4 Shots 1.4 1.7 Tackles 1.5 2.7 Blocks 1 1.7 Stats via FBref

It’s clear that from the table above, Beste is dominant in attacking areas, but, the 25-year-old has also excelled defensively, averaging 2.7 tackles per 90 - a tally that ranks him in the top 1% of all attackers in the Bundesliga for 2023/24.

The “world-class” talent, as described by UEFA B license coach Invert The Wing, has proved his worth in the Bundesliga in recent months and is more than deserving of an opportunity in England’s top flight.

Whilst they may face tough competition for signature, the Toffees must push hard to win the race for his signature if they are to build on what they achieved this season.