Everton have the chance to move further clear of the bottom three in the Premier League as they host Manchester City at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees are coming into the game off a thumping 5-1 win against Brighton last time out but now face the league leaders and reigning champions.

Sean Dyche's side are only one point above the drop zone and could end the matchday back in the bottom three if they lose to City and Leicester win their match against Liverpool on Monday.

How will Everton line up against Manchester City?

The Toffees head coach could now make three changes to the XI that smashed Brighton in an attempt to deal with the threat that Pep Guardiola's team poses whilst also being able to cause them problems on the break.

Jordan Pickford could keep his place in goal but Dyche may move to a 5-3-2 formation, from 4-2-3-1, in order to tighten the space that Erling Haaland has in central areas, and that could open the door for Michael Keane to come in.

The ex-Burnley man has started nine games since the start of March and could line up alongside Yerry Mina and James Tarkowski, with Nathan Patterson at right wing-back and Dwight McNeil slotting back into left wing-back in place of Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye could keep their places but James Garner may be ditched in favour of Amadou Onana.

Standing at 6 foot 4, the giant midfielder would offer more height in defensive areas and his 3.4 tackles and interceptions per game in the division show that he can break up opposition attacks on a regular basis.

Whereas, Garner has averaged 1.7 tackles and interceptions per match in the Premier League and may not offer as much defensive protection to the back five as Onana would.

Finally, Dyche could unleash Demarai Gray alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin in a front two in the hope of using the "electric" - as he was dubbed by journalist Scott Saunders - forward's pace on the counter to create chances.

The £25k-per-week whiz has created five 'big chances' and provided 36 key passes in 26 Premier League starts, whilst also scoring four goals, and has the potential to be a match-winner with his ability on the ball.

Therefore, he could be an excellent option to utilise on the break this afternoon.

Predicted Everton XI (5-3-2): Pickford; Patterson, Mina, Keane, Tarkowski, McNeil; Onana, Doucoure, Gueye; Gray, Calvert-Lewin