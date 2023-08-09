Everton are interested in signing Brazilian winger Tete this summer after he impressed in spells on loan with Leicester City in the Premier League last season.

What's the latest on Tete to Everton?

That's according to transfer insider Rudy Galetti - speaking to GIVEMESPORT - who has stated that the 23-year-old is considering a move to Goodison Park following the club's interest, though he is attracting attention elsewhere too.

Galetti said:

“Tete from Shakhtar Donetsk is another name under discussion. His entourage is offering him around Europe and Everton are evaluating the moves to make. Youssef Chermiti from Sporting is a leading into finalisation and is a shot for the future. Over the weekend, he should do his medical visits at the club.”

Tete is believed to have terminated his contract with Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk and, as such, could represent an excellent and shrewd piece of business for Sean Dyche's side.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers finished with fewer goals in the 22/23 Premier League season, and while Tete suffered relegation with the Foxes this year, he could make a marked impact on Everton's future fortunes.

How good is Tete?

Leicester completed the signing of Tete on a six-month loan deal in January and while the player started well, scoring a goal on his Premier League debut as the Foxes dismantled Aston Villa 4-2, he failed to add to the tally.

He did complete 77% of his passes, averaging 1.2 shots per game and completing 67% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore, which illustrates the impact he could have on an Everton outfit yearning for a progressive, forward-thinking force.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 26% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 25% for progressive carries, the top 23% for tackles and the top 27% for interceptions per 90.

While said metrics aren't the most striking, they highlight his all-encompassing skill set that could be nurtured and used as a framework at Goodison Park, with the opportunity to cement a regular starting berth as one of the Toffees' centrepieces surely an arresting element.

The "hurricane" - as he has been described by Shakhtar CEO Sergei Palkin - is a whirlwind of energy and enthusiasm, with a fleet-footed stride to faze the opposition in their defensive objective.

FBref lists Wilfried Zaha as a comparable player to the 5 foot 9 dynamo, and given the Crystal Palace legend's talismanic career at Selhurst Park, Tete could emulate his positional peer with Everton and provide Dyche with his own version.

Zaha has recently signed for Turkish giants Galatasaray on a free transfer after making 458 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 90 goals and supplying 76 assists, and departing as a revered figure, he has been dubbed "electric" and a "complete player" by Neil Warnock.

The 30-year-old ranks among the top 30% of attacking midfielders and wingers for goals, the top 22% for successful take-ons and the top 29% for interceptions per 90, and again, while these are not the most impressive rankings around, he remains a first-class ball-carrier and makes an impact that falls outside the conventions of direct goal contributions.

Everton need to rekindle their offensive fluidity and after selling Richarlison and Anthony Gordon over the past year, it is now imperative that a new star arrives at the club, and Tete, who is currently a free agent and was hailed as "immaculate" by Brendan Rodgers, must be snapped up in a heartbeat.