Highlights Everton youngster Thomas Cannon could see playing time next season depending on the club's transfer business.

Cannon, born in 2002, has impressed throughout the youth teams and made his first-team debut in 2022.

With limited striking options at Everton, opportunities for Cannon could arise if the club doesn't add a forward in the summer.

Everton youngster Thomas Cannon could be in line for minutes next season according to Paul Brown.

The 20-year-old forward could be called upon this season depending on the Toffees transfer business.

Who is Thomas Cannon?

Born in 2002, Cannon is arguably one of the Merseyside club's brightest prospects.

The player has risen through the Toffee's youth teams, where he impressed right from the start, making his U18's debut at just 16 years old. The following season Cannon enjoyed a remarkable campaign, scoring 16 goals in 16 games, and that level of goalscoring prowess continued right through all the youth sides. Many within the club were impressed, and after signing a professional contract with Everton in 2021, the youngster made his first-team debut against Bournemouth in 2022.

In the January transfer window, the Republic of Ireland youth international secured a loan move to Deepdale with Championship side Preston North End. During his short stint with the club, the striker impressed plenty, managing eight goals and one assist in 20 Championship appearances. Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson, who used to play for Everton at youth level, was full of praise for Cannon when asked about his impact, stating:

"Tom Cannon has been absolutely brilliant, He’s a credit to himself and Everton Football Club. Since the second he’s come through the door, he’s worked hard, got his head down, and he’s a nice kid. He’s 20 years of age, has the world at his feet, and all he needs to do is focus on himself and scoring goals because he can go wherever he wants to be. I’m absolutely made up for him. I’d snap your hand off for him back next season! Whether that will happen or not, I don’t know. We can only try, can’t we?"

Speaking to FootballFanCast, Paul Brown revealed that whilst the plan for Cannon is for him to go on another loan, should Everton fail to add a striker to their ranks this summer, opportunities could become available for the forward.

What did Brown say about Tom Cannon's future?

When asked about the 20-year-old's future, the journalist stated: "I don't know really what the plan is for next season, whether he's likely to get much game time, I suspect possibly not. But it all really depends on if and when Everton sign another forward because they're a bit light up front still. So there could be opportunities there if he sticks around. Otherwise, I think a full season on loan in the championship, and we might really see what the kids got."

What striking options do Everton have currently?

As Brown stated, Everton have limited striking options currently.

Following the sale of Ellis Simms to Coventry City, the Toffees only have two recognised strikers at the club in Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and both options have their flaws. The Englishman has been struggling with major injury problems the previous two campaigns, limiting him to just 36 appearances across the last two seasons, with Transfermarkt stating the forward has missed 30 games with three separate injuries across the last two seasons.

When it comes to Maupay, the forward has struggled following his £15m move from fellow top flight side Brighton and Hove Albion last summer. The Frenchman made 29 appearances in all competitions for the club but managed just one goal against West Ham United. Reports now suggest that the club are looking to offload the striker this summer, with manager Sean Dyche often preferring winger Demari Gary up front to the natural striker.

The Merseyside club are looking to buy a striker this summer, with El Bilal Toure and Wilfred Gnonto being the two players most heavily linked. However, reports state that Everton had an opening offer for the Italian rejected by Leeds United, with the recently relegated side not wanting to sell the forward, whilst the club are not willing to match Almeria's asking price for Toure according to reports from Spain.

Should Everton fail to add either of those targets this summer, first-team opportunities for Cannon could become available, which may convince the forward to stick around this season.