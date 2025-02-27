Everton are now expected to offer a new contract to a key player who David Moyes is counting on moving forwards, according to a recent report.

It's another point on the board at Brentford this week for the Toffees, who have now all but confirmed their Premier League status for another season. But while David Moyes won’t admit his side are safe, behind the scenes the club are putting plans in place in preparation for next season.

It has now emerged that The Friedkin Group are confident that a deal is done to bring Angus Kinnear to Everton from Leeds United. It is claimed that while Kinnear remains well respected at Elland Road by the 49ers and chairman Paraag Marathe, there is real confidence from TFG that he will be at Goodison Park for the start of next season, as he is believed to be interested in a fresh start elsewhere.

That is great news for the Toffees, as they can potentially switch their focus to transfers now. Signing a new winger seems to be a top priority for Everton and Moyes, as they have been linked with a few players who play in that position.

It’s been reported that Marseille’s Luis Henrique is of interest to Everton and could replace Jack Harrison if he returns to Leeds. Meanwhile, Manor Solomon is also on Everton’s radar, as Tottenham are willing to sell the player for between £10-20 million after his impressive loan at Elland Road.

Everton to offer new contract to £130,000-p/w star