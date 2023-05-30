An update has emerged on Everton and their plans for the summer transfer window after they avoided relegation.

What's the latest on Shea Charles to Everton?

According to the Daily Mail, the Toffees are one of a number of clubs eyeing a swoop to sign Manchester City central midfielder Shea Charles.

The report claims that the Premier League side are keen on a deal for the academy ace but it does not reveal how much they would need to pay for his services.

It is stated that German sides Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also interested in the Northern Ireland international, which could provide Sean Dyche with competition for the teenager's signature.

Who is Shea Charles?

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder currently plays U21 football with the Citizens and judging by his positional capabilities, could arrive at Goodison Park as the club's next Gareth Barry.

Indeed, the now-retired enforcer also joined the Toffees from City, initially on loan in 2013 before completing a permanent move the following summer with the battler going on to play 155 matches in all competitions.

Barry averaged at least 2.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game across his four Premier League campaigns with the club. He was a solid competitor in the middle of the park who was able to win possession back for his side on a regular basis by breaking up opposition attacks with his strength and reading of the play.

Charles could have a similar impact on the pitch for Everton based on his performances for City's academy and Northern Ireland at international level.

The 19-year-old, who was once dubbed "terrific" by journalist Mark McIntosh, made six tackles and two interceptions in two outings for his country in their European Championship qualifiers against San Marino and Finland in March. He also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.25 in those matches and completed an impressive 92% of his attempted passes, outlining him as not only a defensive brute, but a composed asset in central areas.

In the UEFA Youth League for City, the wonderkid averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.27 across seven outings and Pep Guardiola ultimately rewarded his form with a first-team debut against Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Charles played 27 minutes as a substitute and won six of his seven duels, made four tackles and one interception in the middle of the park to go along with completing 92% of his passes, indicating that the youngster is capable of performing in the top-flight.

The teen sensation, who won 65% of his duels in the EFL Trophy earlier this season, has proven himself to be a midfielder who can consistently win the ball back whilst also being reliable by rarely giving possession away.

That outlines him as a Barry-like midfielder with Dyche potentially set to unearth Everton's new enforcer with a summer swoop.