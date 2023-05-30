An update has emerged on Everton and their plans to bolster their attacking options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on El Bilal Toure to Everton?

According to the Daily Mail, the Toffees are stepping up their interest in Almeria centre-forward El Bilal Toure as they eye a swoop to sign the ace.

The report claims that the club are keen on the 21-year-old as they want a replacement for current striker Neal Maupay, who could leave to join Salernitana in Italy.

It is stated that the La Liga outfit value the young forward at £25m and it remains to be seen how much Sean Dyche's side are willing to splash out on him this summer.

Who is El Bilal Toure?

He is a 6 foot 1 number nine who currently plays in the top-flight of Spanish football with Almeria and the marksman could be a huge upgrade on Maupay.

The Frenchman, previously of Brentford, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.56 across 27 appearances in the Premier League and contributed with one goal and zero assists, starting 11 times, as the flop failed to consistently make an impact at the top end of the pitch.

He missed seven 'big chances' and did not create a single one for his teammates over the course of the campaign, which shows that the dud was wasteful in front of goal and offered almost nothing from a creative perspective, as he made 0.3 key passes per match.

Toure, meanwhile, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.79 and plundered six goals and two assists in 20 outings in La Liga - starting 14 times. This suggests that the titan could provide more quality than Maupay in the final third if he can translate his form for Almeria over to England.

The youngster, who has completed 71% of his passes, was once dubbed a "major talent" by journalist Graeme Bailey and his form in 22/23 has started to back that up as the ace is making a big impact in a major European league despite his young age.

Maupay, 26, struggled badly in the top flight and did nowhere near enough to prove himself to be a reliable option for the manager heading into next season.

Therefore, Dyche swooping to bring Toure to Goodison Park could improve the club's squad as the Mali international has the ability to offer far more in front of goal than the ex-Brentford man.

This means that ruthlessly ditching the current Toffees striker in favour of a £25m swoop for the La Liga hotshot could be a terrific piece of business by Everton.