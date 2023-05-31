An update has emerged on Everton and their plans to improve their options in the final third heading into the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Yuri Alberto to Everton?

According to GOAL, the Toffees are eyeing up a possible swoop to sign Corinthians centre-forward Yuri Alberto ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the club are considering whether or not to make an official offer to land the Brazilian forward's signature, but there has not been any contact between the two teams as of yet.

It is stated that Everton remaining in the Premier League has helped their cause and that Sean Dyche's side has the financial power to make moves in the market.

Who is Yuri Alberto?

He is a 22-year-old Brazil international who is valued at £11m by Football Transfers and his arrival would be terrible news for Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The England international scored a stunning 29 Premier League goals across the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns combined, but his form has fallen off a cliff over the last two years.

Since the start of 2021/22, Calvert-Lewin has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 34 appearances in the top flight - including two in 17 this term.

In the current season, the 26-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.74 across 17 appearances in the league and contributed with two goals and one assist, with a pass success rate of 61%.

Meanwhile, Alberto averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.88 and provided eight goals and one assist in 20 outings in the Brasileiro Serie A in 2022 and completed 68% of his attempted passes.

The former Santos man, who was hailed as "dangerous" and "powerful" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has plundered 30 goals in 94 Serie A matches throughout his career to date.

These statistics show that the ace, who is four years younger than the Everton striker, has the potential to be a reliable goalscorer for the Toffees if he can adapt to playing in English football as the finisher has proven himself in the top-flight in Brazil.

Calvert-Lewin, on the other hand, did not make big contributions for the Toffees in the top flight in England and was a liability for the team as the striker did not score or assist enough and gave the ball away too often with his loose passes.

This indicates that Alberto has the quality to come in as an upgrade on the England international and this would, therefore, be terrible news for the ex-Sheffield United man as it could lead to him being the second-choice striker and sitting on the bench week-in-week-out.