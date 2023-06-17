An update has emerged on Everton and their plans to bolster their playing squad in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Amad Diallo to Everton?

According to a report from 90min, the Toffees are one of a number of teams interested in snapping up Manchester United forward Amad Diallo ahead of the 2023/24 campaign as Sean Dyche plots a swoop for the exciting ace.

The report claims that Burnley, West Ham United, Sunderland and Fulham are all also keen on taking the Ivorian international on loan next season.

However, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag wants to assess the attacking midfielder in pre-season before making any final decision on his future.

Would Amad Diallo be a good signing for Everton?

The 20-year-old wizard has the potential to be an exceptional addition to Dyche's squad as the former Rangers loanee could be a big upgrade on current winger Demarai Gray.

Diallo, who was described as "electric" by journalist Peter Rutzler, spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Sunderland in the Championship and enjoyed a terrific year at the Stadium of Light.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.98 across 37 appearances in the division and chipped in with 13 goals from a number ten or wide position, which shows that the mercurial magician offered consistent performances and provided a big goal threat from midfield.

Gray, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.84 in the Premier League across 33 outings and contributed with four goals from the wing.

The English forward did a great deal in the way of scoring goals and Diallo's form for Sunderland indicates that the Manchester United winger could provide more if he is able to make the step up to the top-flight.

However, there is little to separate them when it comes to creativity.

They both averaged 1.1 key passes per match in their respective leagues in 22/23 - as per their Sofascore statistics - and this means that the Ivorian dynamo may not be a downgrade when it comes to that side of the game.

Therefore, Diallo could be a big upgrade on Gray for Everton by coming in and offering more quality in front of goal. His scoring record for Sunderland was impressive and dwarfed the former Leicester City starlet's achievements for the Toffees, whilst they are both similar in their ability to create for others.

Dyche must now beat off competition from the other teams interested in signing the £29k-per-week maestro and ensure that Everton are the first club in line if ten Hag decides that he wants to send the terrific dynamo out on loan next term.