Everton progressed to the next round of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Burnley, the Toffees resoundingly winning 3-0 against their lowly Premier League opponents to seal their spot in the next round draw.

Sean Dyche fielded a strong lineup for this Cup clash against his former employers, the 52-year old's decision to keep faith with his trusted group of players instead of resting key individuals paying off with the Blues dominant throughout.

From a Clarets perspective, it's now four defeats on the spin with this upcoming Saturday seeing Vincent Kompany's men return to league action versus Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace low on confidence.

Everton will be jubilant, on the other hand, that they've managed to back up a positive victory away at West Ham with an emphatic home win over Burnley with Dyche's men controlling the match from the get-go.

James Garner would provide a Man of the Match-worthy performance from the centre of the park, the ex-Nottingham Forest man a big hit currently with the Goodison Park faithful.

How Everton beat Burnley

Despite only having 38% of the ball, Everton were still very much good value for the win with Dyche's Toffees showing their clinical edge in front of goal.

James Tarkowski would open the scoring against his ex-side, teed up for his header that would ripple past Arijanet Muric in the Clarets net by fellow former Burnley man Dwight McNeil.

Amadou Onana and Ashley Young would both chip in with strikes of their own to kill the contest in the second half, Dyche's side cruising towards the next round.

In contrast, Burnley exited the competition with barely any fight or energy apparent - only registering one solitary shot on target all night, as Everton romped home to a win under the Goodison Park floodlights.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Garner was the talk of the town after the match with the former Manchester United man continuing to endear himself to the Merseyside fanbase after a move to the Toffees last year.

James Garner's stats vs Burnley

One of the first names on his manager's team sheet at this moment in time - Garner ever-present for the Blues in their last five top-flight matches - it's clear to see why Dyche continues to select the 22-year-old centrally based on his imposing display versus Burnley.

Against the Clarets, Garner was instrumental in ensuring his team remained solid at the back whilst also helping his team push forward with pace and energy to catch out Vincent Kompany's side.

James Garner vs Burnley in numbers Touches 45 Pass Accuracy 81% Dribbles Completed 100% Ground Duels Won 6/6 Tackles 3 Key passes 1 Number of times fouled 2 Stats via Sofascore.

He would come away from this Cup encounter with a 7.4 Sofascore rating, winning all of the six ground duels attempted against his opponents whilst also successfully completing all of his dribbles for Dyche's men when the Toffees needed him further up the pitch.

Such a performance was rightfully praised by the Liverpool Echo's Connor O'Neill who handed the youngster a 7/10 match rating, before declaring: "Produced a vital interception to prevent a Burnley equaliser during the opening 45 minutes. A cool and composed figure in the middle of the pitch."

In general, this campaign has seen Garner excel at Goodison Park after a mediocre first term.

The £30k-per-week midfielder was again pivotal in Everton's last Premier League match versus West Ham, not in an attacking sense but very much so when helping out his defensive teammates - intercepting the ball three times against the Hammers to bravely break up the play, whilst throwing himself into four tackles to aid his side's pursuit of a clean sheet and the crucial three points.

Garner will hope he can continue this personal purple patch when the Toffees face off against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton on Saturday, helping his side tick again with the aim of picking up three wins on the trot for the first time this season.