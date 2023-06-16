An update has emerged on Everton and their plans to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Alfredo Morelos to Everton?

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra has claimed that the Toffees are one of the clubs showing an interest in signing Colombian centre-forward Alfredo Morelos.

The reporter tweeted:

"Alfredo Morelos (26) and #Rangers did not reach a renewal agreement; everything is given for him to be a free agent from July 1. #Sevilla, #Cádiz, #Everton #Nottingham and #Fenerbahçe the first interested parties. There is also an Italian club that wants it."

Toffees boss Sean Dyche will now have to convince the soon-to-be-former Gers marksman to reject a host of other teams in order to secure his signature for the 2023/24 campaign.

Will Neal Maupay leave Everton this summer?

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Serie A outfit Salernitana and the Blues head coach bringing Morelos in would surely allow him to sanction such a move, thus ruthlessly ditch the expensive dud.

Signing another striker to occupy one of the forward slots in the team would open the door for Dyche to kick Neal Maupay out of the club, after his dreadful season at Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old flop joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for a fee of £15m last summer and endured a rough campaign in front of goal for the Toffees.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.56 across 27 appearances in the Premier League and only contributed with one goal, as the misfiring striker failed to register a single assist or create a 'big chance' for his teammates. Maupay also missed seven 'big chances' and this proves that the service into him was not the reason behind his severe lack of goals in the division.

Morelos is yet to experience football in England and there is certainly no guarantee that he will be able to translate his form at Ibrox over to Goodison Park, but his form in Scotland suggests that the potential is there for him to be a big upgrade on Maupay.

The £33k-per-week international plundered an eye-catching 124 goals and 58 assists across 269 appearances for the Light Blues during his time at Ibrox.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the 26-year-old goal machine averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.98 in the Scottish Premiership and chipped in with 11 goals and five assists in 32 appearances, despite only having started 15 matches.

Morelos, who was anonymously described as a "nightmare for defenders" by one of his SPFL opponents, has been a reliable goalscorer, and provider, throughout his years in Scotland and Dyche could now be handed a perfect reason to ruthlessly axe Maupay by bringing the prolific striker in to take his place in the squad.