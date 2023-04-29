Everton and Tottenham are the two clubs in the "front row" to strike a deal with Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri, according to reports in Italy.

Will Sean Dyche get sacked?

The Toffees find themselves in a perilous position with just five matches left to play in the Premier League season, sitting two points adrift of the current safety mark, which is Leeds United's 30 points. A damaging defeat to Newcastle in midweek did no wonders for their goal difference, and the Merseysiders now face a daunting trip to take on fellow strugglers Leicester City on Monday night.

After an initial bright start that including 1-0 home victories against both Leeds and league leaders Arsenal, Dyche's reign has begun to capitulate somewhat, with the lack of January signings starting to look like a real grave error from the club.

And according to Italian reporter Filippo Monetti, writing for Quotidiano Nazionale, Sarri will make "evaluations" about his future should Lazio not grant his wishes to make four to five first-team signings this summer. The interested parties are both Milan clubs along with Newcastle, Tottenham, and the Toffees, but it is the latter two in the "front row" due to the Magpies' current stability under Eddie Howe.

Should Everton hire Sarri?

This feels like a pretty simple scenario for Everton. If relegated, keep the experienced man in Dyche, who has earned promotion to the top flight twice before. Should they manage to stay up however, Sarri could be the type of gamble to reinvigorate a toiling squad and fan base.

Renowned for his "Sarri-ball", which relies on verticality in possession and high-tempo passing to create third-man runs and overlaps to break down deep blocks, his teams deploy the type of up-tempo, one-touch counter attacks that would get the Goodison crowd on their feet and excited about match day again.

Dubbed "extraordinary on a tactical level" by Jorginho while the duo were at Chelsea together, the 64 year-old was rather harshly treated during his last spell in England, and would surely relish the chance to prove his doubters wrong and put a club like Everton back where they belong.