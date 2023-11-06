If Everton need to strengthen one position in the upcoming January transfer window, it's their forward line.

Despite splashing the cash on several attacking players in the summer, as Beto, Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison were all brought to Goodison Park, the same problems in front of goal still remain.

Whilst the Toffees have accumulated an xG of 19.01 across their matches so far, as per Understat, placing them in ninth position for that statistic, only six sides have scored fewer goals than Everton's tally of 11.

Three of those teams, Sheffield United, Fulham and Bournemouth, are tied on nine goals respectively, which suggests Sean Dyche's side are one of the worst teams in the league at taking their chances. How they wished they signed Viktor Gyokeres...

When Everton tried to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Following the news that Everton's prospective new owners, 777 Partners, have been given the all-clear from the Football Association to assume executive leadership roles at the Merseyside club once their takeover is complete, Dyche could be provided with funds to bolster his squad in January.

It is clear, especially from the statistics above, that the Merseyside giants are crying out for some added guile, creativity and firepower in the final third.

Dyche attempted to fix that problem earlier on in the summer by prising Viktor Gyokeres away from Coventry City.

The Swedish marksman, who fired the Sky Blues to the Championship play-off final last term, made a switch to Sporting CP as the Toffees and Newcastle missed out on a deal for the forward.

It was reported by the Portuguese outlet Record [via the Liverpool Echo] that Everton didn't trigger their asking price for the striker, seeing their offer of €17m plus €3m in bonus rebuffed, with Coventry demanding a fee closer to €20m.

The club instead captured Beto for £25.75m from Udinese, however, the Portuguese powerhouse hasn't torn up many trees at Goodison Park, scoring just once, which is why the hunt for more attacking talent rumbles on.

Everton transfer news - Maximiliano Araujo

According to Football Transfers, a new name has popped up on Everton's radar as the club pursues a move for Toluca wide player Maximiliano Araujo in January.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped six times by Uruguay, is currently plying his trade in Mexico and is also said to be admired by La Liga side Real Betis.

The report details that the Toffees' interest comes after their pursuit of Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra failed over the summer.

Araujo is currently valued at £13m (€15m), as per Football Observatory, and could offer Dyche with sought-after versatility having played as a left-back on numerous occasions for his club this term.

Maximiliano Araujo's career statistics

In the 2023/24 campaign so far, Araujo has appeared 15 times for Toluca, scoring twice and supplying one assist. Since arriving at the club in January, his record in total is eight goals and six assists from 37 appearances. Not bad numbers at all.

The fleet-footed wide player has impressed many with his versatility, operating exceptionally as a left back on eight occasions this term while turning his opponents inside out with his pace and trickery on the left flank, appearing five times as a left winger.

Araujo - dubbed a "magician" by one South American football expert - has become an unstoppable force down the left for his club and translated that mantra across to international football last month as he supplied the assist for Darwin Nunez's winning goal against Brazil, with Uruguay recording their first victory over the South American giants in 22 years.

Whilst this famous win strengthened their grip on World Cup qualification, it also provided the masses with the capabilities of the Toluca attacker on the world stage, having previously displayed an abundance of his attacking qualities at club level.

When comparing several of his attacking metrics, including his non-penalty xG, progressive carries and successful take-ons against midfielders across leagues most similar to Mexico's top division over the last 365 days, the 23-year-old has really illuminated his presence as a driving force at that level.

Araujo's attacking metrics rank across the Men's Next 14 Competitions Statistics (per 90) Percentile Non-penalty goals Top 2% Progressive carries Top 1% Successful take-ons Top 2% Touches (Att pen) Top 1% Shot creating actions Top 4% Key passes Top 10% Assists Top 12% All stats sourced via FBref

A ball-carrying phenom, who has supplied a consistent threat in the final third, could be a huge upgrade on Everton's current wideman, Harrison.

How Araujo compares to Jack Harrison

Harrison was captured on loan from Leeds United in the summer and his start to life at Goodison Park has been littered with inconsistency.

The 26-year-old was scintillating in the victory against Bournemouth as he registered a goal and an assist, however, his display against Brighton on Saturday was terrible.

According to Sofascore, the Englishman only completed 21% of his passes, lost possession 17 times and provided next to no spark in the attacking phase, completing zero crosses, dribbles and shots on target.

Jack Harrison in numbers v Brighton Touches 28 Pass Accuracy 3/14 (21%) Key Passes 0 Cross Accuracy 0/1 Shots 0 Dribble Success 0/1 Duels Won 50% Possession Lost 17x Stats via Sofascore.

While the distinct lack of goal threat doesn't just fall at the feet of Harrison, he has to provide more quality, and that is something Araujo has provided in abundance as of late.

That is best illuminated by his attacking metrics in the past year with Araujo recording 4.31 progressive carries, 2.55 successful take-ons, 3.48 shot-creating actions and 3.34 carries into the final third, as per FBref.

Harrison, by comparison, has seen his attacking output decline in recent times, having only recorded 1.91 carries into the final third, 1.36 successful take-ons and 3.36 shot-creating actions.

Although the Uruguayan has been plying his trade in a division with much lesser quality than the Premier League, he could provide Everton with the explosive spark that has been missing on the counter-attack, while supplying Dominic Calvert-Lewin with the ammunition to fire in goals.

After all, several gems - who originally began plying their trade in Mexico's top division - have shot to stardom on English shores, including Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez and Raul Jimenez.

If Dyche can land a deal for this explosive Uruguayan who has taken South America by storm, he could be the latest Liga MX export to unleash his talents in the Premier League.