Everton are 'under pressure to sell' midfielder Amadou Onana this summer to raise funds in light of their financial situation at Goodison Park, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Amadou Onana?

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are keen on Onana this summer and he is on a list of transfer targets at Old Trafford this summer.

The report states that Toffees' boss Sean Dyche would seek to bring in a replacement for the Belgium international if he is to leave Goodison Park.

As per The Daily Mail, Everton are under pressure to cash in on sellable assets this window and are in 'special measures' with the Premier League after recording losses over £370 million over the last three years.

Onana has emerged as someone who could recoup significant cash for the coffers at Goodison Park and could help to balance the books in the blue half of Merseyside.

Newcastle United and Chelsea have also been linked with a swoop for the £100k-a-week ace recently as his future at Everton enters a corridor of uncertainty.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown thinks that Everton may have to part ways with Onana to raise funds this summer in light fo their monetary difficulties.

Brown said: "I think Everton are under pressure to sell someone. Possibly even more than one player. They don't have a whole lot of massively sellable assets in their squad and Onana is one of them.

"I think he's young enough and has enough potential to generate a profit from the money that they bought him for. There are certainly Champions League clubs that remain interested in Onana."

Would losing Amadou Onana be a setback for Everton?

Losing Onana would be a big blow for Everton as he has become one of their most important players and played a major part in their successful bid for survival in the Premier League.

In 2022/23, the 21-year-old made 35 appearances across all competitions for Everton, registering one goal and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that Onana was strong in the tackle during the campaign, winning an average of 2.2 tackles per match in the English top-flight.

Onana also managed to complete 79 progressive passes over the course of the season, demonstrating his propensity to initiate attacking passages of play from the middle of the park, as per FBRef.

Moving forward, Everton would have a tough job of replacing Onana heading into next term if he was to leave; however, boss Dyche has a track record of unearthing bargain gems in the transfer market, which is a route he may have to go down given the Toffees' financial situation.