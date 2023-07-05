Everton have 'provisionally offered' a two-year deal to Leeds United striker Rodrigo as Sean Dyche looks to land a forward at Goodison Park this window, according to reporter Jacque Talbot.

What's the latest transfer news involving Rodrigo and Everton?

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Everton are 'working on the purchase' of Leeds United star Rodrigo, who was hailed as "magnificent", as the Toffees aim to take advantage of the Whites falling into the Sky Bet Championship.

The report states that 'contacts' are at an 'advanced stage' in negotiations for the 32-year-old, who earns around £100k-a-week on the books at Elland Road, as per Capology.

Last term, the Spain international enjoyed a prolific campaign, registering 15 goals and two assists in 35 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

FootballTransfers have detailed that Everton are keen to land Rodrigo this window; however, they face competition from the Middle East for his signature.

Leeds United are likely to sell the forward this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2024. At the same time, Whites pair Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto are also of interest to Toffees' boss Dyche.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, reporter Talbot has given an update on proceedings and revealed that Everton have 'provisionally' put forward a two-year deal to Rodrigo at Goodison Park.

Talbot stated: "They've provisionally offered him a two-year deal. But there's some interest from the Middle East in him and, obviously, they can offer much more lucrative terms."

How much room for manoeuvre do Everton have in this transfer window?

Truthfully, Everton find themselves in an awkward position this window due to being in special measures with the Premier League after recording losses of over £370 million over the last three years, as per The Daily Mail.

It is hard to tell how much of an impact that will have on their spending power concerning prospective incomings this summer, though that still hasn't stopped the Toffees from being linked with some big-money deals.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Everton have made an offer to sign Almeria striker El Bilal Toure, stating on Twitter: Everton FC put €40M on the table for El Bilal Touré! The Toffees offered a 5-years deal for €4,3M gross. Wolverhampton, Nottingham Forest & Fulham FC keen to join the fight. Serie A clubs interest exists but no offer has been done yet. It's moving."

Everton, alongside Nottingham Forest, are interested in offering Swansea striker Joel Piroe a route to the English top-flight this off-season and he is viewed as an affordable target at Goodison Park, according to Voetbal International.

Paul Joyce, who is a journalist for The Times, has mooted on Twitter that Ellis Simms may be moved on to make way for striking reinforcements, stating: "Everton striker Ellis Simms is attracting interest from Championship sides Swansea City, Coventry City and Ipswich Town. Simms is valued at between £7 million and £10 million."

Football Insider have indicated that Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is a target for David Moyes at West Ham United, signifying that the Toffees are set for a busy window that could see several players join the club and also depart.