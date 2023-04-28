Everton bringing in Joaquin Correa this summer could help to solve their profligacy in front of goal, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest transfer news involving Joaquin Correa?

As per Interlive, Everton are said to be 'pushing hard' to sign Correa from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window amid competition from a host of sides who are keen on securing his signature.

The report states that the 28-year-old is attracting attention from Premier League sides West Ham United and Aston Villa while Sevilla are also mooted to be monitoring his situation.

Everton have also previously courted the Argentinian forward in 2021, as per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who said that there was an 'agreement in principle' to bring him to Goodison Park; however, the move never transpired and the Toffees now look like they could reignite their pursuit of Correa.

In 2022/23, Correa has made 34 appearances for Inter Milan in all competitions, notching four goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Capology understands that Correa earns €124,615 per week (£109k) at his current employers and has a contract at the San Siro until 2025.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke believes that Correa would be a smart addition to the Everton ranks that would fit in well tactically at the Blues.

O'Rourke told FFC: "He's a good player, Correa; he's obviously physical forward as well and can lead the line on his own. He would tick a lot of boxes for Everton in that respect.

"As we all know, Everton's problems this season stem from their lack of goals and having a lack of an out-and-out number nine due to Dominic Calvert Lewin's injury problems. For that reason, I think Correa could be a good signing."

Would Everton be able to attract Joaquin Correa to Goodison Park?

Put simply, it will depend on whether the Toffees manage to maintain their Premier League status this term. If they do end up suffering relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, it is highly unlikely that Correa would be willing to join a club in the English second-tier given his status as an Argentina international.

FBRef shows that Correa has managed to successfully carry out 39 shot-creating actions this season, demonstrating his ability to frequently involve himself in chance creation.

Nevertheless, Everton will know they need to stay up to even have a chance of acquiring such a high-calibre forward to help bolster the ranks.

Football Insider report that Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell is being lined up by Sean Dyche as a potential summer signing regardless of what division they end up in, which may offer some consolation to Blues supporters as it looks like the club are proactively searching for someone to aid their goalscoring frailties.

But looking towards strikers from the division below ahead of the summer may fail to inspire the fans who have now endured back-to-back campaigns of battling the drop.