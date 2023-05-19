Everton are hopeful of having a takeover deal completed soon but a report from Football Insider has revealed that a deal for 777 Partners to take the reins is not yet close to happening.

What is the latest on a potential Everton takeover?

The Toffees are currently struggling to avoid the drop in the Premier League and will be hopeful of securing their top flight status soon. They are currently sat in 17th and any drop down to the Championship could be catastrophic both for their current finances and potentially for any interested buyer.

Everton are looking to try and secure some additional funding ahead of the build of their new stadium, which they plan to bring to life on Bramley Moore Docks. That could involve a new buyer coming into the club and current owner Farhad Moshiri is already looking at three prospective candidates ahead of a takeover deal.

It is 777 Partners that looked as if they could be the ones to secure a deal for the Toffees too, with some reports suggesting that a deal was moving along nicely and was even "close". However, a new report from Football Insider states that the idea talks could soon be completed is "premature" and that instead, it may take much longer for anything to go through.

Whether an eventual deal would be a full takeover or not is also unconfirmed, as FI say "reports suggesting Miami-based 777 Partners are on the brink of completing a deal are wide of the mark". Moshiri is holding talks over potentially handing everything over to a buyer or it could just be a small stake in the club - which would secure additional funding but wouldn't see a completely new owner at Goodison Park.

777 Partners are not the only interested party either. The Liverpool Echo reports that MSP Sports Capital are another firm that could potentially invest in Everton, with talks having already taken place between Moshiri and their two co-founders Jahm Najafi and Jeff Moorad. MSP though would only buy a 25% stake in the Premier League side.

What is happening with Everton?

It's not just off the pitch in which the Toffees need some help. They could use it on the field too, with Sean Dyche managing to drag the club away from the relegation spots by only a point currently. The side may not be in the bottom three right now but with two games left, it is still a very real possibility.

The club then need to focus on ensuring they stay in the top flight for now. Once they have secured their safety and can plan ahead for at least another season in the Premier League, they will then be a lot clearer about where they stand and can push on with takeover talks.